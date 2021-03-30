Our Voices, Our Coast Guard- MKC Holly Beck

Courtesy Photo | MKC Holly Beck adjusts a hose that connects the air shutdown housing to the turbo on a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | MKC Holly Beck adjusts a hose that connects the air shutdown housing to the turbo on a 6V92TA Detroit Diesel engine (U.S. Coast Guard Photo). see less | View Image Page

March is Women’s History Month. This observance stands as a reminder of the strength that the Coast Guard has gained through the contributions and efforts of women who serve as part of an exceptional and diverse workforce. This series of interviews highlights just a few of the remarkable women in the Coast Guard and the stories behind their service.



Name: MKC Holly Beck

Duty Title: Engineering Petty Officer

Duty Location: Station Gloucester, MA



What inspired you to join the Coast Guard?



I had a close-knit group who were either in the Coast Guard reserves or prior active duty and they expressed to me that joining the Coast Guard was a great stepping stone after high school. I knew my path didn’t lead me towards college so I joined the Coast Guard.



What is meaningful to you about serving in the Coast Guard?



I’ve never focused on the fact that I’m a woman in a male dominated career or rate. What’s most important to me is that I do my job well enough and with enough care and concern that my subordinates, peers, and supervisors trust and depend on my knowledge and input and that they feel I can be relied upon no matter what.



Has joining the Coast Guard helped shape your identity as a person?



Absolutely. I know that I’m part of an organization that prides itself on working hard for the greater good. Every day I see the importance of selflessness, the importance of serving and helping the community, and how important it is to work with others to accomplish a mission or maintenance task no matter how big or small.



What does the phrase “Stronger Together” mean to you?



To me, “Stronger Together” means that regardless of your age, gender, religion, race or background, we always strive to work together to achieve a common goal or mission. Even if we don’t understand something about one another, we know the importance of listening to each other and hearing different perspectives.



Do you have a mentor that has inspired you or impacted your Service?



I’ve looked up to many people regardless of gender or background and they have always supported me throughout my career in the Service. I think it’s important for everyone to have a mentor or even just be able to find positive traits in someone who’s not necessarily a mentor, but someone you interact with that can better you as a person.



The Coast Guard has a history of strong women members. How have they helped pave a path for you in the Coast Guard?



I think they’ve shown that you can’t discredit anyone. They were the catalysts that paved the way for others and for people to be more open minded and accept different beliefs other than their own whether it’s about upbringings, religion, sexual orientation, and more.



What excites you about the future for women in the Coast Guard?



It’s already happening right now, but as time goes on and more women join the Service, especially those who choose rates that are historically male dominated, that women are looked up to for reasons other than she’s a “woman in the military.” Rather, they are looked up to because they are great at their job, they are great leaders, they look out for their people, and they’re crucial to the mission.