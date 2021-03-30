Our Voices, Our Coast Guard- BM1 Sydney Adams

Courtesy Photo | BM1 Sydney Adams is currently a Boatswain’s Mate serving on CGC ESCANABA homeported...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | BM1 Sydney Adams is currently a Boatswain’s Mate serving on CGC ESCANABA homeported in Boston, MA (U.S. Coast Guard Photo). see less | View Image Page

March is Women’s History Month. This observance stands as a reminder of the strength that the Coast Guard has gained through the contributions and efforts of women who serve as part of an exceptional and diverse workforce. This series of interviews highlights just a few of the remarkable women in the Coast Guard and the stories behind their service.



Name: BM1 Sydney Adams

Duty Title: Boatswain’s Mate

Duty Location: Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba based in Boston, MA



What inspired you to join the Coast Guard?



I didn’t have the means of attending college right out of high school and I didn’t feel like that was necessarily the next step in my life. I knew I wanted to go out and do something meaningful, yet fun. After an unplanned talk with a Coast Guard recruiter, 18 year-old me made a decision within 24-hours to enlist in the Service.



What is meaningful to you about currently serving in the Coast Guard?



I like being able to set a precedence that regardless of who you are and where you come from, as long as you have a strong work ethic and humility, you can achieve whatever goals you set for yourself. I’ve comes across so many opportunities and experiences that have been unbelievably exciting and challenging. Sometimes these experiences are not what I had expected to be doing, but I’ve always enjoyed them regardless.



Has joining the Coast Guard helped shape your identity as a person?



Joining the Coast Guard provided me with challenges and opportunities that let me show myself what I’m made of. Not only that, but it led me to my true calling. I was definitely born a Boatswains Mate and I never would have discovered that had I not joined.



What does the phrase “Stronger Together” mean to you?



To me, “Stronger Together” means encouragement and support. You can play 6 degrees of separation with almost anyone in the Coast Guard. The support system is in place and we should be encouraging each other to text, call, or email these friends of friends for advice. In my experience, whoever you talk to will make time to listen and provide advice.



Do you have a mentor that has inspired you or impacted your Service?



I’ve had so many mentors of varying rates and ranks over the years who provided guidance, encouragement, and more importantly, believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself. Receiving mentorship soon became this leadership salad bar where I was able pick and choose the right leadership style that fit how I wanted to lead and then transitioned to mentoring when my mentorship was being sought out. It allowed me to pass on valuable and timeless advice and encouragement that I received previously. It’s so important for women in the service to not only seek out mentorship but to also be brought into it.



The Coast Guard has a history of strong women members. How have they helped pave a path for you in the Coast Guard?



My first unit was the Coast Guard Cutter MIDGETT and I was on Deck Force. Our entire A-Gang was women. Seeing women in engineering is rare in general, but so early on in my career I got to experience an entire shop “keep the air blowin’ and the water flowin.’” Having so many strong role models around gave me a standard to strive for and the balance of being a female Coastie.



What excites you about the future for women in the Coast Guard?



The underway opportunities that are becoming more available for women excites me about the future. Hopefully in the next couple of years this will become one of those ‘well years ago…’ kind of stories we tell on a late night all-female bridge watch. Ladies (special shout-out to my BM’s) get yourselves underway and don’t let it intimidate you. You’re more than ready for the challenge, reward, and adventure of that afloat job!