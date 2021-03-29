USS Roosevelt (DDG80) Begins Second FDNF-E Patrol

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) departed Naval Station Rota, Spain, to begin its second Forward-Deployed Naval Forces-Europe (FDNF-E) patrol on March 29.

Roosevelt will conduct maritime security operations in support of national security interests in Europe and Africa through a variety of exercises and partnerships with NATO Allies to include Exercise Baltic Operations 2021, Exercise Formidable Shield 2021, and Exercise Dynamic Mongoose 2021.

“Roosevelt’s first patrol provided the opportunity to calibrate our regional knowledge and tailor our battle rhythm to match the FDNF-E operational tempo,” said Cmdr. Ryan Kendall, commanding officer of Roosevelt. “With those lessons learned in mind, I am confident that Patrol 2 will be an incredible success as we continue to serve at sea in support of Sixth Fleet and our nation.”

Roosevelt successfully completed its first patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operation during the COVID-19 global pandemic. The crew was able to accomplish all tasking and necessary maintenance while observing social distancing practices and additional safety measures.

In that time, Roosevelt participated in Exercise Dynamic Mongoose 2020 in the North Atlantic and conducted Sixth Fleet missions in the High North, Black Sea, and Mediterranean Sea. In its travels, Roosevelt executed various passing, photo, and coordination exercises with joint and NATO partners before returning to its new homeport of Naval Station Rota, Spain.

Four U.S. Navy destroyers, including Roosevelt, are based in Rota, Spain, and assigned to Commander, Task Force 65 in support of NATO’s Integrated Air Missile Defense architecture. These Forward-Deployed Naval Forces-Europe ships have the flexibility to operate throughout the waters of Europe and Africa, from the Cape of Good Hope to the Arctic Circle, demonstrating their mastery of the maritime domain.

U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa.

