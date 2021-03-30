CIWT Selects 2020 Domain Sailor of the Year

By Glenn Sircy, Center for Information Warfare Training



PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) announced its domain-wide 2020 Sailor of the Year (SOY), March 26.



CIWT selected Cryptologic Technician (Collection) (CTR) 1st Class Mallory MacPherson, a Poway, California, native who is assigned to Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) San Diego.



“Please join me in congratulating CTR1(SW/AW) Mallory A. MacPherson from IWTC San Diego who was selected as Center for Information Warfare Training's 2020 Domain-wide Sailor of the Year!,” wrote Capt. Marc Ratkus, commanding officer of CIWT. “It was an extremely fierce competition and each SOY finalist demonstrated that they are clearly performing above their pay grade. Congratulations to all of the nominees for earning your command’s Sailor of the Year recognition and for your outstanding performance throughout this year. Congratulations again to all for a job well done.”



MacPherson is humbled and very appreciative of the honor.



"This has been an extremely rewarding and humbling tour and I could not ask for a better way to close out my time on the West Coast,” stated MacPherson. “My tour at IWTC San Diego has enabled me to provide support to the waterfront and make lasting impacts on the Navy. I am tremendously humbled with the selection as the CIWT domain Sailor of the Year. The mission we are charged with is to train cryptologic warfighters to execute the mission at any time the nation needs. I feel confident our team has innovatively made that happen every single day. I am thankful to the Navy for entrusting me to put my heart and soul into developing afloat Sailors as well as IWTC San Diego instructors for the last two and a half years.”



As the CIWT SOY, MacPherson will now join other Sailors within the Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) enterprise as a candidate for NETC’s SOY honors.



"Throughout the domain, we have an incredible number of outstanding Sailors deserving of the Sailor of the Year nomination and title,” said CIWT’s Command Master Chief Francisco Vargas. “The close competition of this award is a testament to the professionalism and dedication of our entire CIWT team. We are extremely proud of Petty Officer MacPherson’s accomplishments, and are excited to have her represent the CIWT domain at the NETC level.”



MacPherson serves as an instructor, course curriculum model manager for two cryptologic courses and course supervisor for three courses directly impacting fleet readiness. She led 10 instructors through 3,960 instructional hours that graduated 332 joint-service students across 35 convenes.



As a Command Resiliency Team member, her expert leadership and unique ability to administer difficult discussions was vital in the completion of the Command Climate Survey and three focus groups which identified command strengths/inclusion/deficiencies. Her attention to detail, discretion, and sensitivity towards opinions/views was vital in implementing morale improvement recommendations and provided a culture of inclusivity.



Additionally, she facilitated 67 hours of master training specialists (MTS) training for 15 Sailors and chaired 7 pre-boards that produced nine qualifications.



Furthermore, as a Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) Victim Advocate, she dedicated 610 hours to the SAPR Hotline and provided necessary resources for military service members.



Most notably, MacPherson continuously serves as a role model and motivator to her students and junior Sailors.



“I am a strong advocate of keeping humanity alive in the military and emphasizing that it is possible to be that leader that you wish you had when you were a junior Sailor,” said MacPherson. “Be the leader Sailors want to see in the morning, the one that makes them happy to come to work and get it done. At the end of the day your passion and fiery spirit is what is going to help not only you, but your Sailors persevere. That is what this is all about, helping those alongside you become a part of the mission and find true success both personally, and professionally."



MacPherson is also known as a trusted and superb leader by subordinates and seniors.



“Petty Officer MacPherson represents the best of IWTC San Diego,” shared Cmdr. Tim Raymie, commanding officer of IWTC San Diego. “She is a driven self-starter and the epitome of a selfless leader who lives our Navy Core Values and demonstrates the passion for training, her rating, and those she leads across the command and the San Diego area. From technical expertise, to Navy programs and naval heritage, she is a superb leader who has gained the trust of both subordinates and seniors alike. I am convinced that Petty Officer MacPherson is unique - few that I have seen in my more than 30 years of service embrace challenge with the good grace, charismatic excitement, and unswerving devotion like she does. She built her leadership style on modeling the Signature Behaviors, Warrior Toughness, and operating with the character, competence and connectedness expected of today’s leaders. Most importantly, she sacrifices much of her time for the betterment of others in and outside the command not just to promote inclusivity and resilience but al o to simply make IWTC San Diego more than just a place to work.”



IWTC San Diego, as part of the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), provides a continuum of training to Navy and joint service personnel that prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.



With four schoolhouse commands, a detachment, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains over 22,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.



For more news from the Center for Information Warfare Training domain, visit https://www.netc.navy.mil/CIWT, www.facebook.com/NavyCIWT, or www.twitter.com/NavyCIWT.

