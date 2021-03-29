Naval Medical Forces Pacific Announces 2020 Regional Sailor of the Year

Photo By Regena Kowitz | Naval Medical Forces Pacific (NMFP) Commander Rear Adm. Tim Weber and NMFP Command...... read more read more Photo By Regena Kowitz | Naval Medical Forces Pacific (NMFP) Commander Rear Adm. Tim Weber and NMFP Command Master Chief Sean Howe call Hospital Corpsman 1st Class, Thurman McCray III, assigned to U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Guam, to notify him of his selection as the region’s active duty senior Sailor of the Year, March 25. (U.S. Navy photo by Regena Kowitz/released) see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO – Naval Medical Forces Pacific (NMFP) named Hospital Corpsman 1st Class, Thurman McCray III, assigned to U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Guam, as the region’s active duty senior Sailor of the Year, March 25.



McCray was notified of his selection by a phone call from NMFP Commander Rear Adm. Tim Weber and NMFP Command Master Chief Sean Howe.



“HM1 McCray was selected based on his exceptional performance over the last year and the poise and leadership he showed during the oral boards,” said Howe. “Every day he leads from the front as the leading petty officer for the directorate of nursing services and the directorate for surgical services.”



Howe said McCray showed strong situational leadership acting as the lead for the hospital’s command center during the COVID-19 response for USS Theodore Roosevelt, helping ensure 24/7 support to the ship’s crew, submitting patient reports to NMFP and the ship’s leaders, and tracking patient movement for 100% accountability. During the Navy-wide diversity training held last year, he was selected to spearhead discussions, leading four of the 10 sessions himself.



Additionally, McCray is a subject matter expert and instructor for both tactical combat casualty care and basic life support programs as well as the command’s assistant command managed equal opportunity manager.



“HM1 McCray is operating at the top of his skillset, epitomizing subject matter expertise and deckplate leadership,” Weber said. “He has directly contributed to the success of his team and his command in meeting the mission.



According to Howe, the competition for Sailor of the Year was tough with all Sailors across the region doing great work, especially during the pandemic.



Weber echoed the sentiment saying all the nominees are exceptional Sailors and drove up the competition. It is clear, he added, that the region’s enlisted Sailors are the best of the best and instrumental in keeping our warfighters in the fight.



“This is not a “trophy competition,” said Howe. “It is another avenue for making chief. In accordance with the new instruction issued last October, 18 Force-level commands now have the opportunity to select and advance a Sailor to the rank of chief petty officer. This is an important path to advancement and truly allows us to select the best of the best for entrance into the CPO mess.”



“I could not be more proud,” said Capt. Thecly Scott, U.S. NMRTC Guam commanding officer. “He sets the standard, not just to the personnel he leads, but to all personnel. We talk about mentoring down the deckplates, but this is a shipmate who mentors down and up the deckplates.”



The Sailor of the Year program was established in 1972 by Former Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Elmo Zumwalt and former Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Whittet to recognize an individual Sailor who best represents the group of dedicated professional Sailors at each command and, ultimately, in the Navy.



Naval Medical Forces Pacific (NMFP) provides oversight for 11 Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Commands (NMRTC), on the West Coast and Pacific Rim that train, man, and equip medical forces, primarily in military treatment facilities. NMFP also oversees eight research laboratories that deliver cutting edge health and medical research to enhance the deployment readiness and survivability of our Joint Forces.