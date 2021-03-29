What Women’s History Month Means to Me, a Commentary

Every March, we celebrate Women’s History Month. It’s a time to recognize and appreciate the contributions of female service members to our nation. I was fortunate to visit the U.S. Army’s Women’s Museum at Fort Lee, Virginia, as a newly commissioned lieutenant where I learned about many trailblazing women who served in the Army.



Throughout March, I read stories about many different women and their achievements to learn about who came before me. Inspired by their stories, I will highlight a few women with whom I have served and their accomplishments.



Sgt. Lauren Pauzus is the senior local area network manager for the 100th Missile Defense Brigade. Pauzus won the Colorado National Guard’s Best Warrior Competition in 2018, a competition that tests its participants and seeks to determine who are the state’s most knowledgeable and skilled Soldiers.



Not only does she work hard, but she has also been instrumental in the implementation of the new Army Combat Fitness Test at our unit, instructing Soldiers on proper form, planning and executing the Brigade’s fitness program and leading training. Pauzus is a leader who continually challenges herself, participating in the annual Norwegian Ruck March and Army combatives competitions and consistently motivates those around her.



Maj. Jennifer Staton is another leader I am honored to have served with. Staton recently deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of operations as the team leader with Army Space Support Team 30, 117th Space Battalion.



Her mission there was to lead her team in providing space capabilities that are critical to the war fight and strategic deterrence of regional state actors against American and coalition forces. I briefly worked with Staton while she served as the Public Affairs Officer for the 100th Brigade and she always demonstrated professionalism, confidence, and expertise – qualities I hope to emulate as an Army officer.



Sgt. 1st Class Patricia Young is a seasoned leader in the 100th Missile Defense Brigade. Young was the first woman to certify as a Future Operations Officer on a Missile Defense Element crew in Colorado Springs.



She was also the 100th Brigade’s first female to be selected for induction into the Sergeant Audie Murphy Club, a club that recognizes non-commissioned officers who have contributed significantly to the development of a professional NCO Corps and combat ready Army. She is currently serving as the Vice President of the Sergeant Audie Murphy Club Pikes Peak Chapter, a private U.S. Army organization for enlisted NCO’s whose leadership achievements and performance merits special recognition.



This March, I do not need to travel to a museum or read news articles to learn about Army women and their accomplishments. I only need to look around me, at my colleagues and fellow leaders, to know and learn from quality individuals who strengthen our Army.



We at the 100th Missile Defense Brigade are a unique unit, with a mission to defend our nation that produces exceptional leaders. For Women’s History Month, I challenge everyone to look around and throughout our Army formations for women who strengthen our force, serve our community, and lead with distinction.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2021 Date Posted: 03.29.2021 14:17 Story ID: 392504 Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, What Women’s History Month Means to Me, a Commentary, by SSG Zach Sheely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.