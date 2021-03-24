MWR Traveling Ping-Pong Tournament bounces around SUBASE New London

GROTON, Conn. – A traveling table tennis tournament has begun bouncing around Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London, thanks to the base Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) team; and, the base commanding officer himself played in the first round held on March 23.



The brainchild of MWR Liberty Coordinator Nathan Viking, the traveling table tennis tournament is not only a harbinger of spring and warm weather returning to Connecticut, but also the push to get Sailors outdoors once again and engaged in safe, socially-distanced, fun pursuits.



Sunshine and a six-foot table between players make outdoor table tennis an optimal activity as the base navigates the COVID-19 pandemic, Viking pointed out.



Holding up a magnetic ball and a metallic-gold, painted paddle with the words “Paddle of Champions 2021,” Viking showcased the trophy for which commands would compete during the traveling tournaments across the base.



“Trophy goes to the winner,” said Viking. “And we’re kicking it off with a game against the captain.”



The opening event, held in front of the SUBASE New London Headquarters in Ramage Hall (Building 86), featured Commanding Officer Capt. Todd Moore and Viking. Moore requested the date and location to launch the competition before Viking soon transfers to Naval Air Station Sigonella in Sicily.



“I learned Nathan is putting on these traveling ping pong events; bringing the fun to the Sailors!” said Moore. “I told him, before you go, we have to play. So thank you for setting this up. This is wonderful.”



Viking presented Moore with a special commemorative paddle emblazoned with the play-on-words: “Captain Moore than You Can Handle.”



Moore smiled, pulled a personal paddle from a seeming holster under his uniform blouse, assumed a pen-hold grip, and urged Viking to step to the table. Viking laughed and the competition for the best of three games began as the wind picked up.



In the match, the first player to reach 11 points would win that game. Moore and Viking needed to play only two of the three possible games. Moore came out triumphant.



“Clearly the result of maturity and experience,” said Viking grinning.



After Moore and Viking finished, other players who signed up took their turns playing table tennis. MWR kept the atmosphere festive, providing pizza, mini-cheesecakes, and refreshments for all.



Moore took advantage of the opportunity to thank MWR Director Bob Kydd and the MWR team for their innovative efforts during the pandemic. He also recognized MWR staff with employee of the month certificates for 2020, and bid Viking a fond farewell.



“With the ability to flex in putting on COVID-safe activities, focusing indoors during the winter, and shifting now to take advantage of the weather and outdoors, I hope this is the spark that tells people, ‘we can come back to life,’” said Moore.



Kydd praised Viking’s organizing abilities and said Sigonella was receiving a great staff member. He added that it was good to be able to gather together again, even while physically distanced and outdoors.



“As far as Nathan goes, I hate to see him go, but I also take great satisfaction in seeing him grow as well,” said Kydd. “He will have oversight of liberty and deployed forces. Sixth Fleet pulls in there, so he will be providing recreation support to of all the ships that pull into the ports in Sicily.”



In the meantime, MWR has begun travelling with the table to various tenant commands around the base. Those interested in joining the bouncing table tennis tournaments or other activities may get involved by contacting SUBASE New London MWR at 860-694-2298 or visiting: https://www.facebook.com/mwrsubasenlon/.

