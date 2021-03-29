Coasties work to keep the North Country safe

Splash! One second, you’re walking on what you thought was thick ice, the next, you’re treading water for your life.



That type of scenario is exactly what the men and women of the Coast Guard are training for at U.S. Coast Guard Station Alexandria Bay in upstate New York.



Recently, the Coast Guard invited the Command Sergeant Major of the 10th Mountain Division, Command Sgt. Maj. Mario Terenas to take the same plunge as the Coasties to help foster interservice camaraderie.



During the training, members of the Coast Guard taught Terenas a few basic ice rescue techniques, including how to self-rescue after falling into frigid water by kicking his feet and clawing up on the ice with his elbows. The Officer in Charge of the Coast Guard station, Senior Chief Petty Officer Peter Nelson, said, “The command sergeant major showed a lot of enthusiasm and performed the techniques we taught him well. A few more weeks of training, and he would be ready to perform the mission.”



Donned in a Coast Guard rescue drysuit and bursting with energy, Terenas was impressed with the training, saying, “Our fellow service members stationed here at Alexandria Bay are truly impressive! Their role in the North Country is crucial to keeping people and the waterways safe.”



Coast Guard members have worked in the past with the 10th Mountain Division during training on Fort Drum, where they conducted small arms drills as well as CPR and first aid training. The station plans to collaborate with the 10th Mountain Division even more frequently in the days to come. “We are currently working on an initiative to utilize Blackhawk helicopters from Fort Drum to assist us in search and rescue,” said Nelson.



U.S. Coast Guard Station Alexandria Bay is a multi-mission search and rescue as well as law enforcement unit. Their area of responsibility covers the entirety of the St. Lawrence River from the town of Massena to Tibbetts Point as well as Lake Ontario from Tibbetts Point to Southwick Beach.



During the notorious North Country cold season, Coast Guard members have ample opportunity to flex their muscle memory during their ice rescue training. In a typical year, these Coast Guard members conduct well over 100 training exercises. "I think it's a necessity," said Petty Officer 2nd Class Thomas Griffin about the training. "Just as with anything else, the more you train, the more fluid your movements get, and the less you have to think about what you have to do. Every search and rescue case is different, which is why we train so frequently. We have to get those movements down, so every rescue goes according to plan," said Griffin.



When asked what he likes most about being in the Coast Guard, Nelson said, “The wide array of missions and the responsibility we put on our junior enlisted to conduct these missions. We have E4s in charge of our 29-foot boats going out and conducting boardings on large commercial ships. Additionally, the relatively small amount of people at our units fosters a tight-knit workforce.”



The Coast Guard members at this station average about 40 to 50 rescue missions per year. Last year, they rescued over 200 people, including 134 passengers in a single rescue mission when a tour boat ran aground on the St. Lawrence River and began sinking. Nelson said his crew quickly responded. "The boat made a turn a little too soon and ended up hitting a rock that put about a 6-foot-long gash down the hull under the waterline, and it was rapidly taking on water. We got the mayday call and had a boat on scene within 10 minutes. We got a crew onboard with dewatering pumps and started dewatering the vessel immediately." With the help of state police and Canadian authorities, they were able to stabilize the boat and help transfer the passengers to another boat. "So, yeah, if we hadn't gotten on scene earlier than we did, there's a good chance the water would've overcome the ship, and it could've easily sunk," said Nelson.



In addition to search and rescue, the station also conducts an average of 400 law enforcement boardings per year and typically conducts daily patrols throughout the boating season. Homeland security is one of the station's primary roles, especially since they're so close to the Canadian border. They work closely with their counterparts and conduct joint patrols with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. "They'll ride in our boat, and we'll ride in their boat, which allows us to enforce laws on both sides of the river," said Nelson. "We do our best to identify those that look suspicious or doing something wrong and try to stop it, whether it's drugs or human smuggling," Nelson added.



In addition to law enforcement, the station plays a vital role in educating the public about water safety. Typically, the beginning and end of the year are the most dangerous times to be on the ice since it's not stable. "You have to treat all ice as if it is unsafe and be prepared," said Nelson. Let people know where you're going if you're venturing out on your boat or on the ice. Boaters should also have a float plan that others know about. At the very least, you can tell a family member or friend where you're starting from and where you're headed out on the water. You can also register your float plan with the Coast Guard. "That way, if you don't come back, they can at least notify us, and we'll have a general idea of where to start searching," Nelson said.



Other tips include wearing appropriate clothing and safety gear, including a lifejacket. "If you fall through the ice, you need to be able to float because hypothermia can set in within less than 10 minutes, and you can become unable to pull yourself out of the water. Just because you're a good swimmer doesn't mean you can't hit something and be knocked unconscious. Typically, most of the deaths we see are drownings because people weren't wearing their lifejacket," said Nelson. They also recommend carrying something to help pull yourself out of the freezing water if you fall in. Even a couple of screwdrivers can help claw yourself out. A way to communicate in case you get into trouble is also crucial. Nelson noted, "Whether you're ice fishing or snowmobiling out on the ice, take a VHF radio or cell phone, just make sure you have good reception where you're going."



So, whether it’s a boat run aground or a potentially fatal fall through the ice, the Coasties of U.S. Coast Guard Station Alexandria Bay are here to help.

