Photo Essay: March 2021 convoy to training at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Military vehicles travel in a convoy near Adams, Wis., on March 27, 2021, en route to...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Military vehicles travel in a convoy near Adams, Wis., on March 27, 2021, en route to training at Fort McCoy, Wis. During spring, weekend training often increases on post with warmer weather. Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the Total Force Training Center. (Photo by Scott Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Military vehicles travel in a convoy near Adams, Wis., on March 27, 2021, en route to training at Fort McCoy, Wis.



During spring, weekend training often increases on post with warmer weather.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the Total Force Training Center.



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set "Fort McCoy" or another installation as your preferred base.