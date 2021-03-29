Photo Essay: Fort McCoy CWOC class 21-04 students conduct field training at South Post training area

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Students in Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) class 21-04, which mainly...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Students in Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) class 21-04, which mainly was comprised of Airmen, participate in cold-weather training scenario Feb. 26, 2021, on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. CWOC students are trained on a variety of cold-weather subjects, including snowshoe training and skiing as well as how to use ahkio sleds and other gear. Training also focuses on terrain and weather analysis, risk management, cold-weather clothing, developing winter fighting positions in the field, camouflage and concealment, and numerous other areas that are important to know in order to survive and operate in a cold-weather environment. The training is coordinated through the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security at Fort McCoy. (Photo by Scott Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Students in Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) class 21-04, which mainly was comprised of Airmen, participated in cold-weather training scenario Feb. 26, 2021, on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis.



CWOC students are trained on a variety of cold-weather subjects, including snowshoe training and skiing as well as how to use ahkio sleds and other gear.



Training also focuses on terrain and weather analysis, risk management, cold-weather clothing, developing winter fighting positions in the field, camouflage and concealment, and numerous other areas that are important to know in order to survive and operate in a cold-weather environment.



The training is coordinated through the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security at Fort McCoy.



CWOC Instructor Hunter Heard said having the Air Force be a part of the course again in the 2021 training season was great to see.



“Having other branches of the military like the Air Force come through our course, in my opinion, is beneficial from an instructor standpoint,” Heard said. “It gives the instructors a better idea of the different needs of the other branches. During our after-action review, we listen to the students and take into account their input, and when applicable, make changes to the course based off of those comments.



“It also seems to work the same way for the Air Force students,” Heard said. “They get a chance to experience more of a field training exercise and the tactical considerations that go along with that type of field environment. We look forward to continuing our partnership with the Air Force for many years to come.”



Similar training environments offered within the Air Force take place at the Air Force Expeditionary Center at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. Through the 421st Combat Training Squadron and the center’s Expeditionary Operations School, Airmen can train in contingency response, fieldcraft, security forces, and other training. Learn more by visiting www.expeditionarycenter.af.mil.



