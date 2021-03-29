Budget for Baby Course Helps Prepare Parents

Courtesy Photo | The Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society at Naval Air Station Pensacola offers Budget for...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society at Naval Air Station Pensacola offers Budget for Baby (B4B) course that will help parents prepare for the financial impact of caring for a baby. This course is open to active duty or retired Sailors and Marines, family members with a military ID, surviving spouses, and reservists that are on active duty of at least 30 days. see less | View Image Page

by Ensign Jahanna Conner, NAS Pensacola Public Affairs Office



For families who are expecting a baby, the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) on Naval Air Station Pensacola has resources to help them navigate parenthood. Budget for Baby (B4B) is a course that will help parents prepare for the financial impact of caring for a baby and present the services available to them. This workshop will guide parents in finding a budget that fits their income and give tips on how to save for a new family member.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, B4B is now a one-on-one course. However, this helps tailor the workshop to individual family’s specific circumstance and needs. During the course, the instructor will guide parents through a detailed worksheet that will allow them to track their monthly expenses and make the appropriate adjustments. The instructor will also go through a power point presentation that will provide them with some tips and more advice on how to financially care for their baby.

Taking this course will not only help prepare a family’s bank account for their baby, but they will also receive a gift from NMCRS. After completing the course, they will be able to pick out a blanket that has been crocheted by a Society volunteer and they will also receive a gift card.

This course is open to active duty or retired Sailors and Marines, family members with a military ID, surviving spouses, and reservists that are on active duty of at least 30 days.



Stefanie Scott is a case worker at NAS Pensacola’s NMCRS. Scott is the instructor for the one-on-one B4B course. Scott urges all expecting parents to take the course because it will open their eyes on aspects of caring for a baby that they were not aware of prior to the course.



Scott stated that, “The course not only helps parents financially, but also gives them a new perspective on what it takes to raise a baby.”

Scott does not just instruct the course; she is also available to assist parents on non-baby related concerns. Scott mentioned that in the past she has helped parents that were new to the area find their way around the city and settle into the community.



Parents who need financial advice or help navigating parenthood should not hesitate to seek assistance from NMCRS. They are equipped to help families prepare for a baby. To ask questions about these resources or sign up for the course call (850) 425-2300. B4B resources are also available online at www.nmcrs.org.