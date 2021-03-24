5th QM Paratroopers Enhance their Sling Load and Airborne Capabilities

Photo By Staff Sgt. Sinthia Rosario | Staff Sgt. Ontario Conyer, a primary jumpmaster with the 5th Quartermaster Theater...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Sinthia Rosario | Staff Sgt. Ontario Conyer, a primary jumpmaster with the 5th Quartermaster Theater Aerial Delivery Company, 16th Special Troops Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade, inspects parachute equipment on Spc. Richard McKenzie, a parachute rigger with the 5th QM, prior to static line jump operations during training at Alzey, Germany, March 23, 2021. The 5th QM conducted a three-day sling load and airborne operations training in preparation for Operation Swift Response 21. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Sinthia Rosario, 16th Sustainment Brigade) see less | View Image Page

ALZEY, Germany – Ensuring their paratroopers are well trained to seamlessly conduct all airborne operations is a top priority for the 5th Quartermaster Theater Aerial Delivery Company. To ensure their readiness, the unit conducted a sling load and airborne operations training at Alzey Drop Zone farm field, March 22-24.



“This training is important for the 5th Quartermaster and more or less 16th Special Troops Battalion (STB), to prepare and sustain our airborne capabilities within the 16th Sustainment Brigade,” said 2nd Lt. Gabriel Evans, operations officer in charge with the 5th QM, 16th STB.

“My role in this mission is really just to plan and prepare my Soldiers for Operation Swift Response, which the 5th Quartermaster will be heading down to Hungary and Bulgaria later this year to conduct various sling load and airborne operations.”



During the training, the paratroopers conducted a variety of rehearsals on hooking up different equipment, with different weights onto a CH-47 Chinook helicopter. The CH-47 was operated by the 214th Aviation Regiment, which also provided them additional training such as cold load training and guidance on proper slings and hooks utilized based on the equipment and its weight.



Through this training, the 5th QM also had the opportunity to perform routine airborne proficiency training of military free fall (MFF) and static-line airborne jump operations.

For a paratrooper, an important part of any jump operation is having them put on their parachute correctly.



“It is very important to make sure that the jumper’s equipment is properly checked, and they get to the ground safely before every jump,” said Staff Sgt. Ontario Conyer, primary jumpmaster with the 5th QM. “Before every jump, you have to get a JPI (Jumpmaster Proficiency Inspection), and once that gets conducted, that means you’re good to go, your equipment has been checked by a certified jumpmaster and you should be getting to the ground safely.”



The 5th QM normally jump off a C-130 or C-17 aircraft, however, during this training they were jumping from a CH-47, providing the opportunity to enhance their airborne capabilities.



“It’s keeping it more diverse with different aircraft, keeping our jumpers more successful and ready to go and no injuries,” stated Conyer.