Courtesy Translation: Wiesbaden Farmer’s Market

Press release from the Official press service of the state capital Wiesbaden, 26 March 2021

Courtesy Translation: Alper Koemuer, USAG Wiesbaden Public Affairs



Wiesbaden Farmer’s Market



On Easter Saturday, Apr. 3rd, the Wiesbaden farmer’s market will take place on the “Dern’sches Gelände” from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. in accordance with the current COVID-19 rules.



However, it is imperative that the ban on lingering and eating is observed by visitors on the entire market area, including the lawns and the area behind the bus stop on Friedrichstraße.



Entering and staying at the farmer’s market area, including De-Laspée-Straße, Marktplatz, Marktstraße; Dern´sches Gelände and Schlossplatz, is still allowed when wearing a medical mask. COVID-19 signs are placed throughout the market area. In addition, a security team will be present during the market days - on certain, busy days, additional security forces will be deployed - to ensure compliance with hygiene rules.



In the area of Schlossplatz in front of the state parliament, the booths currently set up there have to be moved for the period from 12 April to 21 May due to the crane removal in the inner courtyard of the state parliament and the associated construction site. The fish booths “Zimprich” (Wednesdays) and “Linzke” (Saturdays), the organic Moselle pork butcher's booth (Wednesdays) and the cheese and dairy booth “Widmann” (Saturdays) can be found on the opposite side by the trees in front of the market church during the above-mentioned period, the honey stand of the beekeeping “Honigsüß” will set up its stand in the area of the fountain.



