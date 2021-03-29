Helping Our Partner Nations: NAVFAC EURAFCENT Renovates Ukrainian Rehabilitation Clinic

The United States European Command partners with Ukraine in improving health care, education and internally displaced person (IDP) assistance for the Ukrainian population in support of regional security and public good will. Since 2002, over 42 general renovation projects of schools, orphanages, IDP shelters and health clinics have been performed. .



Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe, Africa, Central (NAVFAC EURAFCENT) Expeditionary Engineering has provided technical assistance to the U.S. Office of Defense Cooperation (ODC) Ukraine preparing and managing the construction of these Humanitarian Assistance projects. “We receive great assistance from the NAVFAC Engineering and Contracting team and have been able to jointly close out 37 projects since 2009,” said Lyudmyla Kyrylenko, Program Manager, ODC. The funding for these projects is provided by European Command (EUCOM) with all of the field work done by NAVFAC and ODC



This successful collaboration continues with six projects ongoing and more in the review process.



One major success story, a $429,000 renovation of the Novoyavorisvsk Regional Hospital Rehabilitation Clinic, was officially closed out in December. The renovation called for major internal and external improvements and transformed the dilapidated facility into a state of the art, safe and clean center designed for maximum ease of access and functionality. Part of the regional hospital, the clinic now has the capacity to serve 50-60 outpatients daily with added capacity of in-patient rehabilitation care.



“In this project, which we have brought to a logical conclusion today, a lot of work and effort has been invested by the hospital management doctors and our international partners. Its implementation- another step towards quality medical services,” said Ivan Sobko, Deputy Head of the Lviv Regional State Administration, during a site visit to the facility on March 3.



NAVFAC’s Expeditionary Business Line executed all aspects of the project evaluation, design, contracting, construction management and inspections on the project which began March 1, 2019, the onset of COVID-19 quarantines and movement restrictions. Despite these obstacles, the Ukrainian general contractor was able to finish the majority of the construction prior to the start of the winter cold. “This project is a small example of what two partner nations can do when we work together, as a single team, with a common goal and objective, which is to improve the quality of life of the people of Ukraine”, said Jose Hernandez, who has been managing NAVFAC’s Humanitarian Assistance projects in Ukraine since 2010.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, NAVFAC EURAFCENT has renovated or constructed 22 health care related facilities in eight countries throughout Europe and Africa. These projects result in facilities that increase the capacity and improve the quality of care provided to our partner nation citizens.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2021 Date Posted: 03.29.2021 03:56 Story ID: 392454 Location: NAPLES, IT Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Helping Our Partner Nations: NAVFAC EURAFCENT Renovates Ukrainian Rehabilitation Clinic, by Lisa Woodbury Rama, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.