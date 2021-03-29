Courtesy Translation: 1,000 tests per day in Wiesbaden

Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations of press releases from the city of Wiesbaden.... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations of press releases from the city of Wiesbaden. see less | View Image Page

Official press release from the state capital Wiesbaden, 26 March 2021

Courtesy Translation: Nadine Bower, USAG Wiesbaden Public Affairs



1,000 tests per day



Currently, there are ten quick-test centers in Wiesbaden, as well as addition offers in doctor's offices and pharmacies, a mobile unit by Preaventia Consultig and a test site of the KV Hessen. Starting Tuesday, 6 April, another test center between the Market Church and the Kita-Marktkirche, will be added. Currently, about 1,000 to 1,100 people are tested every day. The total capacity of all quick-test centers, including pharmacies and family doctors, is about 50,000 per week.



In the event of a positive quick-test result, the persons must then take a PCR test for confirmation and go to quarantine at home. The positive PCR test results are statistically recorded in the health department and updated daily on the city's homepage.



"The test offer is an important building block in the fight against the pandemic. We appeal to the citizens of the state capital Wiesbaden to make use of this offer in order to detect infections at an early stage and thus to interrupt infection chains. In addition to vaccination, contact avoidance and hygiene are key factors in countering the increase in the number of cases," said Lord Mayor Gert-Uwe Mende and Mayor Dr. Oliver Franz.



Source: https://www.wiesbaden.de/medien/rathausnachrichten/PM_Zielseite.php?showpm=true&pmurl=https://www.wiesbaden.de/guiapplications/newsdesk/publications/Landeshauptstadt_Wiesbaden/141010100000400621.php