Navy Readiness: IWTC Corry Station Increases Throughput of Navy CTMs

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2021

    Courtesy Story

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    By Information Warfare Training Command Corry Station

    PENSACOLA, Fla. – As the need for more new-accession Sailors in the Cryptologic Technician (Maintenance), or CTM, rating increases, Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station, onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola Corry Station, Pensacola, Florida, recently made changes to meet these fleet demands.

    IWTC Corry Station increased the CTM “A” School class size by 20% and will double class convenes to meet the increased needs of the Navy and the nation.

    "I believe these changes will increase our students graduating without compromising the training or overtasking the instructors," stated Chief Cryptologic Technician (Maintenance) Mary Squire, leading chief petty officer for CTM “A” School instructors at IWTC Corry Station. "By increasing classes, we will decrease wait time for students in holding company and allow students to transition quicker from student to fleet Sailors."

    As part of the Information Warfare community, CTMs serve as experts in the preventive and corrective maintenance of sophisticated cryptologic equipment, networks and systems.

    Other changes have been made to the course curriculum to include upgrading Information Technology Essentials to the current version 7. This upgrade keeps the student up to date with the latest technology, ensuring students are better prepared for the fleet's needs.

    The course familiarizes trainees with fundamental knowledge of the CTM rating. Students receive classroom and hands-on laboratory training on how to install and maintain various cryptologic and information operations (IO) systems including program of record / direct support systems worldwide to support Navy, National Security Agency, and Department of Defense national and theater level missions.

    The Sailors are also armed with the skills necessary to perform installation and maintenance of organizational/intermediate level IO systems, ancillary equipment, and communication devices associated with tactical fleet cryptologic systems and antenna maintenance while deployed.

    IWTC Corry Station, as part of the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), provides a continuum of training to Navy and joint service personnel that prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.

    With four schoolhouse commands, a detachment, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains over 22,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.

    For more news from Center for Information Warfare Training domain, visit https://www.public.navy.mil/netc/centers/ciwt/, www.facebook.com/NavyCIWT, or www.twitter.com/NavyCIWT.

