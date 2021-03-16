Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AFRL and USACE hold groundbreaking ceremony at KAFB

    AFRL and USACE hold groundbreaking ceremony at KAFB

    Photo By Ronna Schelby | KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. –The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Albuquerque...... read more read more

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2021

    Story by Ronna Schelby 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Albuquerque District

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. –The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Albuquerque District, and the Air Force Research Laboratory held a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the beginning of construction for the Skywave Laboratory, March 16, 2021, at Kirtland Air Force Base.

    The 3,500 square-foot building will house several lab areas, lab support space, an administrative area, a break area, and exterior equipment platforms. The facility will be used to improve and augment Air Force Research Laboratory transition technologies. These technologies will be used to enhance the impact of the space environment and Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) and Command and Control Center (C3) systems. This laboratory will allow scientists to test Skywave technologies on a remote site which uses existing signals in the region.

    The 3.7 million contract was awarded July 17, 2020. The project is scheduled for completion Oct. 25, 2021.

    “It has been a pleasure working with AFRL, and to provide them with new facilities that will aid in their groundbreaking research for the future,” said Filemon Gallegos, program manager, USACE-Albuquerque District.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2021
    Date Posted: 03.26.2021 20:05
    Story ID: 392428
    Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Hometown: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
    Hometown: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFRL and USACE hold groundbreaking ceremony at KAFB, by Ronna Schelby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    groundbreaking
    AFRL
    Air Force
    Skywave Laboratory

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT