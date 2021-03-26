Navy Rescues Missing Fisherman Off Oahu

HONOLULU (Mar. 26, 2021) – A U.S. Navy MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter rescued an overdue boater in the waters off Oahu, Friday.

The “EasyRiders” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 37 provided search and rescue support to Coast Guard aircrew and surface vessels after a fishing vessel and the embarked personnel were reported overdue the evening of March 25.

“I am extremely proud of the way my Sailors and the entire ‘EasyRider’ team worked together to render aid during this search and rescue,” said Navy Cmdr. Matthew Martin, HSM-37’s Commanding Officer. “Working side-by-side with the Coast Guard was key in our ability to locate and rescue the fisherman.”

The naval aircrew located the boater following an overnight search, and transported him to a local civilian medical center to receive treatment.

Thursday evening, Coast Guard Sector Honolulu watchstanders received a report from a family member stating the boater departed Waianae in the morning to go fishing and did not return.

Coast Guard watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast notice to mariners, launched an Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Hercules aircrew and diverted the Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126) in response.

Once on scene, the Hercules crew reported seeing debris in the area and watchstanders deployed the Coast Guard Cutter William Hart (WPC 1134) and Station Honolulu 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crews to assist with the search. HSM-37 aircraft joined the search and located the fisherman early Friday morning.

