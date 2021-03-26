Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Militaries make final plans for African Lion 21

    MOROCCO

    03.26.2021

    Story by Maj. Cain Claxton 

    Southern European Task Force Africa

    AGADIR, Morocco — Planners from U.S., Morocco and other partner nation militaries met here this week to make final coordination for African Lion 21, a military exercise involving about 8,000 troops scheduled for June.

