AGADIR, Morocco — Planners from U.S., Morocco and other partner nation militaries met here this week to make final coordination for African Lion 21, a military exercise involving about 8,000 troops scheduled for June.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.26.2021 Date Posted: 03.26.2021 14:55 Story ID: 392401 Location: MA Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Militaries make final plans for African Lion 21, by MAJ Cain Claxton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.