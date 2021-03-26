Fireman Apprentice John White earns Coast Guard Honor Graduate for Echo-200

Photo By Chief Warrant Officer Timothy Tamargo | Fireman Apprentice John White is selected as the Honor Graduate for recruit company...... read more read more Photo By Chief Warrant Officer Timothy Tamargo | Fireman Apprentice John White is selected as the Honor Graduate for recruit company Echo-200 as they complete basic training at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, March 26, 2021. The Coast Guard's goal is to provide the right people, with the right competencies and experience, to the right place, at the right time in order to accomplish our missions, while continually developing our workforce through superb leadership. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Timothy Tamargo) see less | View Image Page

CAPE MAY, N.J. – Fireman Apprentice John White from Clover, South Carolina, earned the title of Honor Graduate after graduating from the U.S. Coast Guard’s condensed 7-week basic training at Training Center Cape May, March 26, 2021.



White was presented a plaque on behalf of the Navy League that is presented to the recruit who has the highest final overall standing. White is authorized to wear the Coast Guard Honor Graduate Ribbon.



Capt. Kathy Felger, the commanding officer of Training Center Cape May, presided over the ceremony and advancement of the 30 graduates of Recruit Company Echo-200. Training at boot camp is difficult, and approximately 20% of recruits do not graduate with their original company.



“I am proud to be a part of Echo-200,” said White. “This experience was eye-opening and life-changing, and if it wasn’t for my shipmates, I couldn’t have made it through to become the Coast Guardsman I am today.”



White will be stationed at Coast Guard Station Provincetown in Provincetown, Massachusetts.



White’s company earned multiple awards during their seven weeks of training, such as the physical fitness and seamanship pennants. Echo-200 also earned the company commander and section commander pennants.



White is the son of Denise Lunsford and Bill White, and graduated from Clover High School in June 2020.



Training Center Cape May is the fifth largest base in the Coast Guard and the sole accession point for the entire enlisted workforce. It is considered the birthplace of the enlisted corps and the Coast Guard’s Hometown.



Training Center Cape May’s mission is to transform the recruits of today into the Coast Guardsmen of tomorrow.