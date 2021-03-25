New chapel fund gives back to Airmen

DOBBINS AIR RESERVE BASE, Ga. – On a chilly, rainy day here, Lt. Col. Antonio Ortiz-Guzman, 94th Airlift Wing chaplain, introduces himself to members of security forces on duty and provides lunch courtesy of the newly created Chapel Tithes and Offering Fund.

“The CTOF gives us the ability to connect and let Airmen know that we care about them and that we are available and here to provide for their needs,” said Ortiz-Guzman. “Yes, we are more in line with spiritual needs, but we’re here for all of their needs.”

The first Chief of Chaplains, Maj. Gen. Charles I. Carpenter, established the CTOF in 1947 to teach stewardship to both Soldiers and Airmen. The fund provides indirect mission support for religious practices and spiritual care but is not a part of any Air Force Morale Welfare and Recreation program.

“This is the first time the Air Force Reserve has had a standalone CTOF,” said Senior Master Sgt. Anthony Devoile, 94th AW Religious Affairs superintendent. “The regulations have applied to the Air Force as a whole, including the Guard and Reserve, but this is the first time it has really been executed in the Reserve.”

Chapel funds are managed in accordance with DAFI 52-105, Chaplain Corps Resourcing. This ensures the funds for this program are used correctly. The chapel has two sources of monetary funds to work from – appropriated and CTOF.

Appropriated funds are used for ministry, personnel, technology and training resources. These areas provide the bulk of funding for the inner workings to cover manpower, training and items or personnel.

“Certain appropriations are required for worship,” said Devoile. “However this is a fund that is collected within the wing; it goes directly back into the wing and donations or offerings that are collected here will continue to enhance programs and services.”

The CTOF at Dobbins is readily accessible to staff members for flexibility and distribution. These funds can be used for religious literature, singles and marriage retreats/events, and children’s programs. The fund also provides for ministry outreach events at the unit levels which include items for set up, display tables, food, and small gift items.

Ortiz-Guzman added, “We want to be able to connect with our Airmen and food is one of the most universal ways to connect with all humans, all races, at all times.”

Funds are collected electronically, since cash donations are not allowed. The website link is www.acceptiva.com/afcc/. Click on Air Force Reserve and look for Dobbins Air Reserve Base. Individuals can use a debit or credit card to contribute and funds will immediately transfer to the Dobbins account.

For more information on the Chapel Tithes and Offering Fund, contact the chaplain corps office at 655-2427.

