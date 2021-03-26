Army senior leader applauds AMC’s extensive support

Courtesy Photo | Christopher Lowman, the Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Under Secretary...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Christopher Lowman, the Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Under Secretary of the Army, meets with Gen. Ed Daly, commanding general of Army Materiel Command, to discuss AMC’s current operations and modernization initiatives during a March 23 visit to Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. (U.S. Army photo by Doug Brewster) see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. -- Christopher Lowman, the Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Under Secretary of the Army, spoke with Army Materiel Command leaders about current operations and modernization initiatives March 23 during a visit to Redstone Arsenal.



Lowman met with Gen. Ed Daly, AMC commanding general, and several key staff at the AMC headquarters, and was briefed via videoconference by leaders from AMC’s 10 major subordinate commands about how the materiel enterprise is enabling the Army priorities of people, readiness and modernization.



“The role that AMC plays in all three priorities, your span of control and the fact that you touch nearly every aspect of quality of life and readiness for our Soldiers and families, is truly breathtaking,” Lowman said.



Daly emphasized AMC is working in close coordination with stakeholders across the sustainment and modernization communities, including the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology, the Army staff and Army Futures Command, to synchronize efforts in meeting Army priorities and supporting a multi-domain capable force by 2035.



“There is no daylight between us, the G-4, ASA(ALT) and AFC when it comes to modernizing the sustainment warfighting functions in support of Army priorities,” Daly said.



As an example of AMC’s modernization efforts, Daly and Dr. Christopher Hill, director of the AMC Analysis Group and AMC Chief Analytics Officer, emphasized the importance of data analytics and visualizations to help leaders make predictive, real-time and informed decisions. Lowman praised AMC and the greater logistics and sustainment community for being leaders in using data to drive decisions and improve systems, processes and programs across the Army.



“As logisticians, this community has used data long before data analytics was a thing,” Lowman said.



He challenged AMC to continue to be a leader in data analytics, to increase awareness of its importance to Army readiness, and to expand training opportunities across the workforce for those who input, manage or utilize data systems and visualizations.



Other topics discussed included the Organic Industrial Base 15-year modernization plan, equipment on hand rates and divestiture and turn in, the Repair Cycle Float program, support to the Army’s Regionally Aligned Readiness and Modernization Model, the Facilities Investment Plan, and reducing harmful behaviors within the workforce.



While at Redstone Arsenal, Lowman also visited with leaders from the Program Executive Office Missiles and Space, Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office, Redstone Test Center, and PEO Aviation.



“Modernization is one of the Army’s top three priorities, and what I saw at Redstone will deliver, particularly in the fields of aviation, missiles and hypersonics, the capabilities we need for tomorrow’s battlefield,” Lowman said.