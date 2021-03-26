Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Courtesy Translation: Religious services in Hessen possible on Easter

    Translation: Hessen press release

    Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations from the state of Hessen... read more read more

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    03.26.2021

    Story by Nadine Bower 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    Press Release from the Hessen State Government from 25 MAR 2021
    Courtesy Translation: Nadine Bower, Public Affairs Specialist

    Religious services in Hessen possible on Easter

    Minister President Volker Bouffier: "We are creating opportunities to celebrate Easter while still being careful."

    The regulation on church services over Easter will be the same as for the last Christmas holidays. This was agreed upon by Hessen Minister President Volker Bouffier and the heads of the Protestant Churches and the Catholic Dioceses in Hesse. "We have tried and tested methods here that have already proven themselves successful on Christmas," Bouffier explained. He added: "We need to find ways to prevent the spread of the infection. The representatives of the churches have assured that effective measures will be taken," Bouffier stressed.

    Bouffier stresses hygiene concepts

    The requirements for church visits include, just like on Christmas: compliance with the minimum distance of 1.5 meters, appropriate hygiene measures, the mask obligation, contact data collection and a registration requirement for particularly well-attended services. In addition, there should be no singing.

    "The Christian churches have proven for a year with successful hygiene concepts, many digital offerings and a high degree of personal responsibility that religious services can also be held in times of the Corona pandemic," stressed the Minister President. This was already done on Christmas and so this should also be done during the upcoming Easter days.

    "This gives us an opportunity to celebrate Easter while still being careful," Bouffier said.

    Source: https://www.hessen.de/presse/pressemitteilung/gottesdienstbesuch-in-hessen-an-ostern-moeglich-0

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2021
    Date Posted: 03.26.2021 09:55
    Story ID: 392348
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Courtesy Translation: Religious services in Hessen possible on Easter, by Nadine Bower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wiesbaden
    USAGW-Covid

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT