ASG-J Hits COVID-19 With Their Best Shot

Jordan- Area Support Group Jordan (ASG-J) began administering the COVID-19 vaccine on a voluntary basis to those at the Joint Training Center (JTC). People are the Army’s greatest asset and the overall health and well-being of our Soldiers enables us to carry out the mission that we are assigned with.



Receiving the COVID-19 vaccine is an important step to prevent getting sick. Making the decision to get vaccinated protects more than just an individual Soldier’s health, we are also seeking to protect coworkers, residents, families and communities.



“At JTC, we are continuing an informational campaign about the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Col. Thomas Dennis, Commander of ASG-J. “We are providing educational sessions in order to inform personnel on the benefits of the vaccine in hopes to increase our volunteer rate and ensure the health and wellbeing of everyone here at JTC.”



“Furthermore, by providing the voluntary option to get vaccinated, we are hoping to reduce the burden of the COVID-19 and mitigate the risk to military operations,” said Col. Dennis.



“Operation Hit Me with Your Best Shot, 17-20 March, was successful in vaccinating personnel at JTC,” said Maj. Bobbi Blakley, Medical Operations Officer for ASG-J. “We currently sit at 62% vaccinated.”



The ASG-J command remains committed to supporting the Secretary of Defense’s priorities during the COVID-19 pandemic in order to protect our people, maintain readiness and support the national COVID-19 response.

