402nd AFSB employee honored as 2020 U.S. Army Hawaii Civilian of the Year

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii — An announcement made earlier this week by Maj. Gen. James Jarrard, commanding general of the 25th Infantry Division and U.S Army Hawaii , congratulated the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade’s victim advocate as the Civilian of the Year for U.S. Army Hawaii.



“It is my great pleasure to announce the winners of the 2020 U.S. Army Hawaii Civilian of the Year,” Jarrard said in an email to USARHAW leaders. “Please join me in congratulating Ms. Arianna M. Livingston, Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention victim advocate, 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, as she won in the GS-11 and below category.”



Livingston joined the 402nd AFSB at the beginning of 2021, after serving at the 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th TSC, for almost two years. As a SHARP victim advocate, she supports victims of sexual harassment and sexual assault.



“As someone's victim advocate, I have the honor of walking with them in the hardest moments of their lives, which is something I don't take lightly,” said Livingston. “My job allows me to be able to meet and work with so many different amazing people and units.”



“There is an incredible sense of community in the SHARP world, and that has helped me to never feel alone during the ups and downs that come with the job,” she said.



Her former executive officer, Maj. Chatom Warren, nominated her to be the 8th TSC’s Civilian of the Quarter. After winning that title in March 2020, she was put in the running for USARHAW’s Civilian of the Year.



“I'm thrilled,” said Livingston upon learning the news. “I'm very grateful to be receiving such recognition from Maj. Gen. Jarrard and the USARHAW community.”



The news of Livingston’s recognition spread quickly throughout the brigade.



“We are immensely proud of Ms. Livingston,” said executive officer Lt. Col. Detrice Mosby, 402nd AFSB. “I certainly see why her peers at the 130th Engineer Brigade nominated her for this great honor. In just a short time here at the 402nd, we have seen the leadership and compassion that she brings to her work every day.”



Livingston will go on to represent USARHAW and compete for the U.S. Army Pacific Civilian of the Year next month.



“[Ms. Livingston’s] significant contributions to [her] organization's mission and her professionalism in providing impeccable management of Army Programs are a true testament of [her] commitment to serving others and makes her most deserving of this recognition,” Jarrard added in his email announcement.



Livingston said she takes pride in her job, and that the recognition reflects that. “It's incredibly impactful and meaningful when I can be that first line support to someone in need of advocacy services.”

