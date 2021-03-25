Corps of Engineers to temporarily close road at Tygart Lake

GRAFTON, W.Va. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District will temporarily close Paul E. Malone Road at Tygart Lake to perform road repairs beginning March 29. Repairs will be made to the half-mile of the road owned by the corps and will last three months.



The road will be closed from Curry Lane to the Parkview entrance at the dam. Traffic to the dam must use the Knottsville entrance at Tygart Lake State Park to access the facility.



For more information or questions regarding the closure, the public can contact the Tygart Lake Office at 304-265-1760 during weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.



For media inquiries, contact the Public Affairs Office at 412-395-7500 or email CELRP-PA@usace.army.mil.



