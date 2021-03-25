PIE Spotlight: LT Mark Currier, PIE Coordinator

Courtesy Photo | Lt. Mark Currier, Partnership In Education coordinator stationed at Sector/Air Station...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Lt. Mark Currier, Partnership In Education coordinator stationed at Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi, Texas, has been a member of the PIE program since 2012. see less | View Image Page

The Partnership in Education (PIE) Program unites the Coast Guard family with local schools and communities through opportunities to work directly with students which enhances educational opportunities and raises awareness about the Service. This feature spotlights Lt. Mark Currier, a PIE Coordinator currently stationed at Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi, Texas who has been active in the program for nearly his entire career in the Service. Currier loves inspiring the children and teens he works with while serving as a positive role model to them. In this Q&A, Currier talks about his duties as a PIE Coordinator, what he loves most about the program, and why you should get involved too.



How did you first get involved with PIE?



I discovered the PIE program in 2012 from my former Executive Officer, then LCDR Rachel Lewis, onboard the CGC FORWARD. She oversaw a very active PIE program with a local elementary school close to the cutter and inspired me to volunteer. This is where I discovered that participating in PIE gave me a unique, one of a kind opportunity to be a positive role model in the lives of young children and young adults, which has become very meaningful to me.



What are your duties as a PIE coordinator?



As a PIE coordinator, I promote the program and educate unit members about it while also encouraging other local Coast Guard units to assist and join. I work directly with local school officials to organize volunteer events or virtual outreach programs in the COVID-19 environment. I also help tutor children, advise school faculty, conduct tours of Coast Guard facilities, and so much more. This is one of the most rewarding duties that I’ve ever experienced in the Coast Guard.



What is your favorite memory as part of the PIE program?



When I reached my next duty assignment at Corpus Christi in 2017, I was so excited to continue being a part of the PIE program. When I got there, though, I realized that they didn’t have one—yet! I worked diligently with a school nearby (Gibson Elementary) to compose and approve a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to begin the program and our partnership. Once completed, Gibson hosted all of our volunteers and unit command in a grand “kick off” ceremony in front of the entire school. It was the first time that some of the children had even heard of the Coast Guard or about what the Coast Guard does. Seeing everyone so enthusiastic about the program and eager to volunteer made all the front-end, administrative set up work well worth it!



What has being a part of the PIE Program taught you about yourself?



With the PIE program, I learned that there’s so much more than just “you.” You are here to help others, and becoming a PIE volunteer showed me that there are others in need of solid, positive role models and mentors in their lives. Not everyone experiences the same childhood you may have experienced, and to have a role model to look up to could make the world of difference for these children. Not only am I learning about myself, but I am also learning from these children and those who are volunteering alongside me. It’s like one big, extended family.



What’s it like knowing you are making a positive impact in these children’s lives?



The feeling is priceless. There truly is nothing else like it. I’ve always loved volunteering, but more than that, I love inspiring others through volunteering as well. When a child smiles after you help them with an assignment or thanks you for being there for them, I can tell that I’m making a positive impact in their lives and it’s amazing.



How are you staying active in the PIE program despite the COVID-19 environment?



COVID-19 hasn’t slowed our partnership with Gibson Elementary School down. If anything, it has only made us more creative with our PIE administration. The situation has encouraged us to think outside the box and devise new solutions that are fun, but also adhere to local, state, national and Coast Guard safety guidelines. We’ve already hosted several virtual programs and we’re finalizing plans to provide online, live counseling and assistance with homework and tutoring for the students. It’s been a challenging but rewarding experience to connect with these students, despite all that is going on.



Do you have any remarks for those interested in joining the PIE program?



JOIN! It is a program like no other. PIE is open to all members of the Coast Guard family: Active duty, reserve, auxiliary, civilian, and retiree. Not only does it allow you to represent the greatest Coast Guard, but it also affords you the opportunity to make a direct, positive impact in the lives of young children and teens while assisting in their educational progress. Your participation will greatly aid your local school by providing support and mentorship to kids while instilling a sense of purpose within yourself. If your command doesn’t have a PIE program in place, there are avenues you can take to get the ball rolling and establish one, much like I did. You just need to ask questions and get involved.



If you’re interested in getting involved with the PIE program or to get more information, please contact Shawntell D. Williams at shawntell.d.williams@uscg.mil