Fort McCoy walks almost 500 miles in support of sexual-assault survivors

Photo By Christopher Hanson | Members of the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security; Fort McCoy,...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Hanson | Members of the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security; Fort McCoy, Wis., garrison command team; and installation SHARP employees pose March 10, 2021, with an award given to DPTMS team members for walking almost 150 miles during the #notjustapril SHARP virtual walk held in September 2020. Community members walked a total of 478 miles to show support for sexual-assault survivors. see less | View Image Page

Members of the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization, and Security (DPTMS) were awarded for helping draw awareness to sexual-harassment and assault prevention and getting some exercise while doing it.



Army Community Service coordinated and promoted the #notjustapril SHARP (Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention) Virtual Walk in September 2020. Seven organizations participated with a total of 478 miles traveled. Participants used fitness trackers to record their times and shared them with ACS.



The garrison command team and Fort McCoy SHARP employees presented the award March 10. DPTMS team members walked 143.78 miles. The award was created by Sgt. 1st Class Shawn Settles, sexual-assault response coordinator for the 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade.



The event is part of an ongoing effort to show survivors they are supported throughout the year and not just in April, said Rebecca Wilson, sexual-assault response coordinator with ACS. April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.



“By lacing up their sneakers and putting in some mileage, participants show survivors they do not walk alone,” Wilkinson said. “Events such as this promote a cohesive team environment through friendly competition. These events also promote a culture of awareness and prevention.”



Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss said he’s very appreciative of the DPTMS team members who took the time to participate and the garrison and tenant SHARP program employees who supported the walk and other prevention efforts.



“The sergeant major and I very much support the SHARP program,” Poss said. “One of the very first stops I made when I arrived last summer was into the office for SHARP. Although I was trained, I recertified just to demonstrate our commitment and that we lead by example here at Fort McCoy.”



Showing support for survivors doesn’t require a special event or month.



“People can support survivors by believing them and being knowledgeable of support resources,” Wilkinson said. “They can also wear teal clothes or a teal ribbon as a national symbol of support for victims of sexual assault.”



ACS is planning several events throughout April to boost awareness during Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. A virtual walk, bowling tournament, and guest speaker are planned. ACS will also be promoting Teal Tuesdays and Thursdays and Denim Day. Information tables will be available at McCoy’s Community Center throughout April.



For information about these events, follow the Fort McCoy ACS Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/FORTMCCOYACS/ or the MWR webpage at https://mccoy.armymwr.com/.



ACS also provides SHARP training, which is an annual requirement for both Soldiers and civilians. For information about upcoming training