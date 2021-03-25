Retrograde Reboot Delivers Navy Supply-Chain Capability, Readiness

MECHANICSBURG, Pa -- Information Technology Specialists at Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC) released electronic Retrograde Management System (eRMS) 2.0, a web-based supply system that manages depot-level repairable parts for the Navy, February 8.



The updated system replaces the previous version, initially launched in 2002. The system is used by more than 3,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen assigned to surface, aviation, and expeditionary units, to track and distribute serviceable and unserviceable weapon components, aircraft parts, and shipboard items.



“This update improves fleet readiness by delivering a modernized supply-chain management system that fills critical business-process gaps and provides users real-time, end-to-end visibility of materiel in the repair process,” said Capt. Gene Cash, commanding officer, NAVSUP BSC. “We rebuilt the entire system with a new infrastructure that accelerates our ability to deliver program updates to mission partners, increases the end-to-end velocity of repairs, and gauges the value of services delivered to our stakeholders."



The update and functionality of the new system rolled out in phases over the course of three weeks with all users accessing the system by February 24.



During the first three weeks of operation, 10,900 transactions valued at $920 million were successfully processed in the system using eRMS 2.0. The transactions included everything from equipment turn-ins to shipments of repaired parts.



“This update provides greater accountability and visibility of where items are in the distribution or return process,” said Mike Adams, eRMS project manager for NAVSUP BSC. “The entire system has been redesigned from the database level up, and includes a new user interface that is easier to navigate.”



The new interface also allows for workload prioritization, in-transit asset visibility, and manifesting for fleet users.



“It’s so much easier to pull reliable, accurate data since most of it is located within eRMS,” said Nancy Powers, director of Repairables Distribution division at NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support (WSS). “Before, you had to log in and out of multiple systems to get an accurate picture of where an item was in the process. The improved user interface makes it easier to navigate, download reports, and identify potential problems quickly.”



In addition to managing the depot-level repairable process, eRMS 2.0 integrates supply, transportation, and financial functions that promote supply-chain visibility, accountability, auditability, and efficiency.



“This increased visibility is expected to reduce instances of misidentified parts or misdirected shipments that can increase cost and maintenance turnaround times. This has a direct impact on Navy readiness,” said Powers. “The new visibility shows fleet users what is due-in, where materiel is located, the age of the record, and the asset value, and allows them to more effectively manage their workloads.”



During production of eRMS 2.0, NAVSUP BSC developers utilized agile methodology to provide smaller, incremental updates as the project progressed.



“Agile methodology allows NAVSUP BSC to deliver business value to our customers at an increased pace,” said Craig Lawrence, director, Logistics Solutions department at NAVSUP BSC. “We bite off small chunks of a project and develop it for them to ensure it’s what customers want. We incorporate their feedback and make changes as the project progresses. This equates to more quality and value for our customers.”



Throughout development, NAVSUP BSC experts collaborated with NAVSUP Enterprise representatives and key stakeholders to ensure eRMS 2.0 requirements were met and future changes could be rolled out effectively.



“The agile approach moved the project ahead quickly from NAVSUP WSS’s perspective,” said Powers. “If we identified an issue or concern, we were able to work with the NAVSUP BSC team to resolve it quickly with little impact to fleet users.”



NAVSUP BSC provides the Navy with information systems support through the design, development, and maintenance of systems in the functional areas of logistics, supply chain management, transportation, finance, and accounting and is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP.



NAVSUP is headquartered in Mechanicsburg and employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter.



For more information about NAVSUP BSC, visit https://www.navsup.navy.mil/public/navsup/bsc/.

