Navy T-45C Crashes in Texas, No Fatalities

On March 24 at approximately 2 p.m. CDT, a Navy T-45C Goshawk jet trainer aircraft crashed approximately 3 miles northeast of Naval Outlying Field Orange Grove, Texas.



The two occupants, an instructor and a student, safely ejected from the aircraft and reported minor injuries. They were transported to a local medical treatment facility for evaluation.



Navy and local emergency services responded to the scene and extinguished a small brush fire. Navy personnel are on scene and are cooperating with local authorities. The incident is under investigation.

