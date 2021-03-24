Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy T-45C Crashes in Texas, No Fatalities

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2021

    Story by Lt. Michelle Tucker 

    Chief of Naval Air Training

    On March 24 at approximately 2 p.m. CDT, a Navy T-45C Goshawk jet trainer aircraft crashed approximately 3 miles northeast of Naval Outlying Field Orange Grove, Texas.

    The two occupants, an instructor and a student, safely ejected from the aircraft and reported minor injuries. They were transported to a local medical treatment facility for evaluation.

    Navy and local emergency services responded to the scene and extinguished a small brush fire. Navy personnel are on scene and are cooperating with local authorities. The incident is under investigation.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2021
    Date Posted: 03.24.2021 19:35
    Story ID: 392229
    Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US 
    Chief of Naval Air Training
    T-45C Goshawk

