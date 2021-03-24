ARNORTH to oversee military vaccination support to FEMA in Washington

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – At the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, approximately 100 Department of Defense military medical and support personnel will deploy to Washington to support a state-run, federally supported Community Vaccination Center. U.S. Army North, the Joint Force Land Component Command of U.S. Northern Command, will oversee the multi-service military COVID-19 response operation in support of state and the federal vaccination pilot.



“Federal efforts to get all Americans vaccinated as soon as possible continue to grow as our service members remain in support of FEMA and the whole-of-government response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Lt. Gen. Laura J. Richardson, ARNORTH and JFLCC commander. “Once open, this site in Washington will add to the more than 100 million Americans already vaccinated.”



The personnel, from the U.S. Army, are part of a tailored Type 2 Team the state requested to support the CVC at Central Washington State Fair in Yakima. The team, arriving March 26, will be capable of administering up to 1,000 vaccinations a day. The state will also administer up to 200 vaccines at the site.



For more information regarding FEMA vaccination teams and CVCs, please refer to the FEMA Community Vaccination Centers playbook at: https://www.fema.gov/sites/default/files/documents/fema_community-vaccination-centers_playbook_03-15-2021.pdf.



These military medical and support personnel join approximately 2,900 others from the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force already supporting the federal vaccination effort in California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and in the U.S. Virgin Islands.



To date, these military personnel have administered approximately 1.2 million vaccines.



For additional information, contact the ARNORTH and JFLCC public affairs office at 210-428-9835 or usarmy.jbsa.arnorth.mbx.pao@mail.mil; for photos and/or videos, visit: https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/FedVaxResp.



- 30 -

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2021 Date Posted: 03.24.2021 17:39 Story ID: 392220 Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ARNORTH to oversee military vaccination support to FEMA in Washington, by COL Martin O'Donnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.