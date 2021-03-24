Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I am The 908th: Tech. Sgt. Matthew Marshall

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2021

    Story by Staff Sgt. Maximillian Goldberg 

    908th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Technical Sgt. Matthew Marshall is a crew chief with the 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. As a crew chief, Marshall is responsible for ensuring that our aircraft are maintained in order to safely and effectively carry out the 908th’s mission.

    Marshall has been in the Air Force since 2013 and has been with the 908th for the entirety of his career. The 25 year old Tech. Sgt. initially came to the wing as a reservist but has been working with the AMXS full-time since 2016. After graduating high school, Marshall chose to carry on his family’s military tradition. Marshall’s father is a retired crew chief and his grandfather served in the Air Force as well.

    “I loved working on cars and turning wrenches,” said Marshall. “I decided to make the leap and follow my dad’s footsteps by becoming a crew chief.”

    In his eight year career, Marshall has been on two deployments and is eager for a third. He’s travelled to several countries and is thankful for the opportunities to travel that he’s had with the 908th. Marshall plans to stay in the military until he retires and hopes to stay as a maintainer as long as he can.

    “My favorite thing about the military and especially here at the 908th, is the camaraderie,” said Marshall. “I’ve never worked in a place where everyone is this close, especially in maintenance. I’ve made so many good friends here, it’s really awesome.”

    In his free time, Marshall likes to bass fish and hunt when he’s not in the garage working on his Mustang. Tech. Sgt. Marshall is a Reserve Citizen Airman whose leadership to his team make him one of the many 908th Airmen that keep the wing mission ready and mission capable.

    This work, I am The 908th: Tech. Sgt. Matthew Marshall, by SSgt Maximillian Goldberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

