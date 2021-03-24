Redesigned public affairs course returns to TEC

MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn. -- U.S. Air Force Airmen enrolled in the Air National Guard Public Affairs Readiness Training Course took a class photo on March 23 with their instructors at the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center campus in East Tennessee.



All Air National Guard wings run public affairs offices. They include public affairs officers trained in media relations and crisis communication and an enlisted staff skilled in mass communications.



The course keeps the experts in videography, photography, print and broadcast journalism, web and social media management, among other essential work, sharp on career-field changes, media trends, and advancing technology. PART includes mock, on-camera media interviews that help the Airmen engage effectively with the media and their communities.



Formally called the public affairs managers' course, PART returned to the campus after a hiatus and curriculum redesign. TEC's first professional continuing education course was introduced many years ago as the Audio Visual Management Course, which developed into today's PART.

