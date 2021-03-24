Increased flying operations in East Anglia

ROYAL AIR FORCE LAKENHEATH, England – Communities in East Anglia and surrounding regions may notice increased noise from military aircraft as the 48th Fighter Wing conducts increased flying until Mar. 26, 2021.

Flying operations like this demonstrate our capability to rapidly generate sorties and provide both aircrew and support personnel stationed at RAF Lakenheath the experience needed to maintain a ready force capable of ensuring the collective defense of the NATO alliance. The 493rd Fighter Squadron is generating 54 sorties per day.

The exercise does not include plans for low-altitude flying in the area. All training will be conducted in accordance with Ministry of Defence and U.K. airspace regulations.

Please contact the MOD at SWK-lowflying@mod.gov.uk with any aircraft-related flying concerns.

