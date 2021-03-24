Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Increased flying operations in East Anglia

    BRANDON, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.24.2021

    Story by 1st Lt. Marie Ortiz 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    ROYAL AIR FORCE LAKENHEATH, England – Communities in East Anglia and surrounding regions may notice increased noise from military aircraft as the 48th Fighter Wing conducts increased flying until Mar. 26, 2021.
    Flying operations like this demonstrate our capability to rapidly generate sorties and provide both aircrew and support personnel stationed at RAF Lakenheath the experience needed to maintain a ready force capable of ensuring the collective defense of the NATO alliance. The 493rd Fighter Squadron is generating 54 sorties per day.
    The exercise does not include plans for low-altitude flying in the area. All training will be conducted in accordance with Ministry of Defence and U.K. airspace regulations.
    Please contact the MOD at SWK-lowflying@mod.gov.uk with any aircraft-related flying concerns.
    F-15
    RAF Lakenheath
    48th Fighter Wing
    Low-altitude
    493rd Fighter Squadron

