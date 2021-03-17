NAVSUP Business Systems Center Addresses Extremism during Command-wide Stand-Down

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. -- Capt. Gene Cash, commanding officer, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC), and command staff members led a stand-down to address extremism in the Navy ranks for all military and civilian employees, March 17.



The stand-down was part of a Department of Defense-wide mandate from Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin, who directed each service, command, and unit to hold discussions about extremist behavior.



During the stand-down, command leadership held discussions emphasizing that positive culture change and eradication of extremism is the responsibility of every Sailor and civilian across the Navy.



“While the vast majority of our Navy, active duty and civilian, does the right thing, it only takes the misconduct of a few to risk eroding trust in our shipmates and our Navy,” stated Cash. “Extremist behavior is contrary to our Navy values and harms us all. We expect military service members and Department of the Navy civilian employees to be guided in their actions by a professional ethic that prioritizes the team, the mission, and the nation. We are held to a higher professional standard and must set the example in all that we say and do.”



The event also served as an opportunity for military and civilian personnel to reaffirm their oath of office.



“Whether you’ve taken the oath once or many times throughout your career, the meaning and commitment has not changed and reaffirms our commitment to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic,” said Cmdr. Robert Winters, executive officer, NAVSUP BSC, during the stand-down.



The stand-down was attended by NAVSUP BSC service members and civilians through a live stream broadcast and breakout sessions using the Commercial Virtual Remote environment.



“I believe we have the greatest workforce in the Navy,” said Brian Zirbel, executive director, NAVSUP BSC, during the stand-down. “You continue to meet and exceed our mission requirements during these trying times, and I’m proud of you. I’m proud to be a part of the leadership of this organization, and I expect that you will once again exceed my expectations as we work through this challenge.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2021 Date Posted: 03.24.2021 09:55 Story ID: 392159 Location: MECHANICSBURG, PA, US Hometown: MECHANICSBURG, PA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVSUP Business Systems Center Addresses Extremism during Command-wide Stand-Down, by James Foehl and Thomas Zimmerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.