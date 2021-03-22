NMFSC Announces Regional Sailor of the Year

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – Naval Medical Forces Support Command (NMFSC) announced Hospital Corpsman (HM) 1st Class Michael Shoener, assigned to Navy Medicine Training Support Center (NMTSC), as NMFSC’s Sailor of the Year (SOY) on March 22.

Shoener, competed against three other Sailors from NMFSC commands throughout the region, HM1 Ivan Alston, assigned to Naval Medical Leader and Professional Development Command (NMLPDC), HM1 Raynier Cruzborroto, assigned to NMFSC, and HM1 George Haller, assigned to Naval Medical Operations Training Command (NMOTC).

Rear Adm. Cynthia Kuehner, commander of NMFSC, congratulated all of the Sailors for their hard work.

“I would like to congratulate HM1 Michael Shoener on his selection as our Sailor of the Year,” said Kuehner. “This year’s competition was intense and reflected the high caliber of Sailors we have making an impact at their commands, throughout our area of responsibility, and Navy Medicine. It is important to note, the achievements of those recognized is not only a testament of their hard work, but also a reflection of teamwork and commitment to each other and the mission.”

NMFSC Command Master Chief Richard Putnam commended them for their hard work as well.

"I would like to say to all of you, you are already a winner," said Putnam. "You have competed at your local levels and won. You are now competing at this level and represent the best of Naval Medical Forces Support Command. Over the past year, you represent the example of a first class petty officer.”

Shoener thanks his Sailors for helping him get to this point.

“Being as the SOY equates a culmination of everything that my team has accomplished during my time at NMTSC,” said Shoener. “This is not a reflection of my work as a singular person but that as a team. I would have not been able to accomplish the things I did this year without the constant inspiration and push from my teammates and peers. My success is not built on my accomplishments, it is of those around me.”

Alston says just being nominated is an honor.

“This opportunity, being nominated and making it this far is an honor and I am thankful to my Sailors, my Leadership, and my Command for their support,” said Alston. “While of course, I wanted to win NMFSC SOY, I do not believe it is a failure if I am not selected. It's important to be true to yourself, take every opportunity to use to never settle, continue to grow and improve. Stay hungry!”

Haller agreed.

“Being recognized at the NMFSC level, while being part of one of NMFSC's smallest detachments is a huge honor,” said Haller. “Being nominated goes to show that by taking on extra duties, persevering through the challenges set by the Navy or your command, and through hard work and dedication, the smallest detachments can have a major impact on the Command. I'm proud to have been the NMOTC representative, and I hope those I serve with know how much I appreciate their hard work and determination.”



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NMFSC modified the way it hosted this year’s competition. Travel restrictions meant that Sailors couldn’t meet in person in San Antonio, and some of the traditional events that coincide with the selection process had to be canceled.

“This year we couldn’t host the Sailors as we have in years past, which is a shame that this year's SOYs didn't get a chance to experience the full in-person honors of being SOY," said Putnam. "We hosted the mentoring and board sessions virtually, and this shows our ability to adapt and overcome all challenges."

Shoener will go on to compete against Sailors from Navy Medicine, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, and Naval Medical Forces Pacific to be recognized as the Navy Medicine’s SOY.

