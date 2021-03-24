NWDC hosts Lessons Learned Roundup

The director of the Navy Lessons Learned Program collaborated with commands and other interested parties for the inaugural Navy Warfare Development Command (NWDC) Lessons Learned Roundup March 16 on the Microsoft Teams virtual platform.

The roundup focused on arctic operations, and future lessons learned roundups would look at other topics through the lens of lessons learned. “This is a working forum to increase collaboration between command lesson managers and subject matter experts on topics that interest the fleet,” said Michael D. Lepson, program director. “We hope to increase fleet awareness of the knowledge and resources available to better prepare for future missions based on the lessons we have learned and to encourage commands to actively participate in the lessons learned program.”

The virtual roundup is set up as a working-level forum to increase collaboration between participants. During the event, arctic subject matter experts provided leveling briefs followed by facilitated discussion. Participants had the opportunity to gain a greater understanding of arctic operations, knowledge of resources that exist, and receive a list of contacts who can assist their commands.

One participant, Mary Ann Gworek from OPNAV Strategic Plans, Arctic Section, was appreciative of the chance to participate. “This is a first of its kind and really, really needed and helpful,” she said.

NWDC Lessons Learned coordinates closely with numbered fleet commanders to spearhead the Navy’s process of collecting, analyzing, and sharing lessons learned from fleet operations, training, and exercises. Virtual roundups aim to advance the Navy’s lessons learned program and expand the community of lessons learned practitioners.



_____________________________________

NWDC develops and integrates innovative solutions to complex naval warfare challenges to enhance current and future warfighting capabilities. Command professionals are focused on operational-level concept generation, warfighting development, and cross-domain integration to strengthen U.S. Navy warfighting.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2021 Date Posted: 03.24.2021 09:33 Story ID: 392153 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Hometown: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NWDC hosts Lessons Learned Roundup, by Michael Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.