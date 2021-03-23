Arkansas National Guardsman clutches All Army 2021 individual champion title

By Sgt. 1st Class JaJuan S. Broadnax

U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

FORT BENNING, Ga. – Over 200 service members competed in the 2021 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships March 14-20. Known as the All Army, the annual competition is hosted by the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit (USAMU) in conjunction with the Maneuver Center of Excellence (MCoE).



Service members and cadets from all components of the U.S. Army, including 97 active duty Soldiers, 57 National Guardsmen, 12 Air National Guardsmen, 30 Reservists and 15 ROTC cadets, fired over 141,000 rounds in eleven different matches in the week-long competition for bragging rights as the top competitor and team.



Arkansas National Guard Capt. Garrett Miller claimed the overall individual 2021 All Army Champion title. He was presented with a M1 Garand Service Grade Rifle, a picture of the plaque of the U.S. Army Small Arms Championship Trophy and a Chief of the Army coin. Garrett also earned both the individual All Army Pistol and Rifle Champion titles.



The Col. Ralph Puckett Trophy for marksmanship excellence is presented to the top novice shooter from the rifle and pistol Excellence in Competition (EIC) matches. This year’s recipient was U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Grant Urick from the 405th Civil Affairs Battalion.



The Lt. Gen. Benjamin C. Freakley Trophy for excellence in marksmanship is presented to the top cadet shooter with the highest aggregate score from the rifle and pistol EIC matches. The year’s recipient was Cadet Carter Leo from the Vermont National Guard. Leo also received the First Place Cadet Award.



Sgt. 1st Class Jordon Pratt from the198th Infantry Brigade won the High Drill Sergeant Award as the highest scoring competitor on drill sergeant status.



Alabama National Guard Sgt. Marshall Hodge claimed the title of 2021 All Army Novice Champion.



Colorado National Guard Staff Sgt. Shane Davis won the All Army Open Category.



Sgt. Brandyn Banville from U.S. Army Alaska’s I Corps earned the individual 2021 All Army Multigun Champion title.



After the Pistol EIC Matches, the following servicemembers earned their Distinguished Pistol Shot Badge:



 Master Sgt. Edwin Garcia from the Kentucky National Guard (double

distinguished)

 Tech Sgt. Scotty Daniel from the Arkansas Air Guard (double

distinguished)

 Staff Sgt. Shane Davis from the Colorado National Guard

 Sgt. Christopher Liming from the Florida National Guard



After the Rifle EIC Matches, the following servicemembers earned their Distinguished

Rifleman’s Badge:



 Sgt. Jason Goodling from the Pennsylvania National Guard

 Sgt. 1st Class Lee Beauchamp from the Delaware National Guard

 Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Capps from the Arkansas National Guard

 Staff Sgt. Justin Oddy from the Vermont Air Guard (double distinguished)

 Staff Sgt. John Jordan from the South Carolina National Guard (double

distinguished)



Outside of all the individual matches, All Army competitors vied for team titles as well.



Team Bravo of the Arkansas National Guard won the U.S. Army Rifle Team Champion

category. Their team was comprised of:



 Tech Sgt. Ryan Weng

 Staff Sgt. Patrick Abeyta

 Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Capps

 Maj. Seth Connell

 Tech Sgt. Scotty Daniel (Coach)



Team Alpha of the Arkansas National Guard won the U.S. Army Pistol Team Champion

category. Their team was comprised of:

 Staff Sgt. John Staats

 Tech Sgt. Scotty Daniel

 Cpt. Garrett Miller

 Master Sgt. Matthew Smith

 Tech Sgt. Ryan Weng (Coach)



Colorado National Guard Soldiers claimed the Multigun Team Champion category.

Their team was comprised of:



 Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Catlin

 Staff Sgt. Micah Fulmer

 Staff Sgt. Shane Davis

 Sgt. Austin Norcross

 Sgt. 1st Class Devin Sager (Coach)



The Colorado National Guard team was also named the 2021 U.S. Army Small Arms Team Champions.

