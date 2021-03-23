305th MXS trains battle-ready Airmen

Photo By Airman 1st Class Azaria Foster | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Dillon Crowley, 621st Contingency Response Squadron...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Azaria Foster | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Dillon Crowley, 621st Contingency Response Squadron maintenance member readiness section chief, drills holes into a sheet metal patch at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., March 18, 2021. The 305th Maintenance Squadron partnered with an instructor from Hill Air Force Base, Utah to host the first Aircraft Battle Damage Evaluator course at Joint Base MDL. The 5-day course equipped eight students with knowledge to make quick repairs, efficiently recover a downed or damaged weapon system and generate mission-ready aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Azaria E. Foster) see less | View Image Page

The 305th Maintenance Squadron partnered with an instructor from Hill Air Force Base, Utah to host the first Aircraft Battle Damage Evaluator course at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, March 15-19.



The ABDE course equipped eight students with knowledge to make quick repairs, efficiently recover a downed or damaged weapon system and generate mission-ready aircraft.



“The ABDE course is a force multiplier, equipping the maintenance technicians on the ground in the area of responsibility to make the call, assess the situation, deploy and request the correct assets and personnel,” said Master Sgt. Roscoe Tamondong, 305th MXS repair and reclamation section chief. “In the event of being in the warzone, they can, and most likely will, complete the repair and be able to return the aircraft to a repair facility or a non-hostile zone.”



According to Tamondong, the initiative saved the Air Mobility Command approximately $24K in travel costs.



“Now that the 305th MXS has a cadre team, we can ensure we meet requirements and have postured, readied, skilled and utilized technicians for combatant commanders down range,” Tamondong said.



Additionally, the 5-day course aided in creating ABDE cadre within the 305th Air Mobility Wing and the 621st Contingency Responsibility Wing.



"The Aircraft Battle Damage Evaluator course taught me how to evaluate aircraft damage during combat situations and coordinate any repairs,” said Tech. Sgt. Derick Panchu, 305th MXS NCO in charge of the wheel and tire element. “It taught me new processes, and how to repair an aircraft with minimal capabilities in an expeditionary environment.”



Moving forward, the ABDE cadre will utilize the skills learned through this course to certify more personnel within their units, increase their combat potential and enhance mission success.