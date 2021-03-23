Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    305th MXS trains battle-ready Airmen

    305th MXS trains battle-ready Airmen

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Azaria Foster | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Dillon Crowley, 621st Contingency Response Squadron...... read more read more

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2021

    Story by Airman 1st Class Azaria Foster 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    The 305th Maintenance Squadron partnered with an instructor from Hill Air Force Base, Utah to host the first Aircraft Battle Damage Evaluator course at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, March 15-19.

    The ABDE course equipped eight students with knowledge to make quick repairs, efficiently recover a downed or damaged weapon system and generate mission-ready aircraft.

    “The ABDE course is a force multiplier, equipping the maintenance technicians on the ground in the area of responsibility to make the call, assess the situation, deploy and request the correct assets and personnel,” said Master Sgt. Roscoe Tamondong, 305th MXS repair and reclamation section chief. “In the event of being in the warzone, they can, and most likely will, complete the repair and be able to return the aircraft to a repair facility or a non-hostile zone.”

    According to Tamondong, the initiative saved the Air Mobility Command approximately $24K in travel costs.

    “Now that the 305th MXS has a cadre team, we can ensure we meet requirements and have postured, readied, skilled and utilized technicians for combatant commanders down range,” Tamondong said.

    Additionally, the 5-day course aided in creating ABDE cadre within the 305th Air Mobility Wing and the 621st Contingency Responsibility Wing.

    "The Aircraft Battle Damage Evaluator course taught me how to evaluate aircraft damage during combat situations and coordinate any repairs,” said Tech. Sgt. Derick Panchu, 305th MXS NCO in charge of the wheel and tire element. “It taught me new processes, and how to repair an aircraft with minimal capabilities in an expeditionary environment.”

    Moving forward, the ABDE cadre will utilize the skills learned through this course to certify more personnel within their units, increase their combat potential and enhance mission success.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2021
    Date Posted: 03.23.2021 16:17
    Story ID: 392112
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 305th MXS trains battle-ready Airmen, by A1C Azaria Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    New Jersey
    McGuire Air Force Base
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    NJ

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT