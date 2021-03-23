Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to resume Great Sodus, Charles Point Repairs

    SODUS POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2021

    Story by Andrew Kornacki 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Buffalo, NY— The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District and its contractor Michigan-based Great Lakes Dock & Materials, L.L.C will resume repairs the first week of April 2021 to the east breakwater in Great Sodus Harbor, located in Sodus Bay, Village of Sodus Point, Wayne County, NY.

    Work is scheduled to be completed by May 15th, of the $3.86 million contract which covers repairs to 525 feet of the Charles Point steel sheet pile wall, which provides protection to the shoreline east of the east breakwater, critical to reduce the rate of erosion.

    The Buffalo District received $4.5M in federal funding to construct the project in April 2020.

    The Corps of Engineers’ Civil Works mission provides a key foundational component of the Nation’s public infrastructure that facilitates economic growth, quality of life, environmental health and national security for the American people.

    Project Photos:
    https://www.flickr.com/photos/buffalousace/albums/72157717315904011

    For more information about Corps of Engineers’ Continuing Authorities Program please visit: https://www.lrb.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Overview/Continuing-Authorities-Program/

