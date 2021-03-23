U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to resume Great Sodus, Charles Point Repairs

Photo By Jess Levenson | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District contractor Great Lakes Dock & Materials,...... read more read more Photo By Jess Levenson | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District contractor Great Lakes Dock & Materials, L.L.C makes repairs to 525 feet of the Great Sodus Bay east breakwater/Charles Point steel sheet pile wall, Sodus Point, Wayne County, NY, December 11, 2020. This structure provides protection along the southern shoreline of Lake Ontario. see less | View Image Page

Buffalo, NY— The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District and its contractor Michigan-based Great Lakes Dock & Materials, L.L.C will resume repairs the first week of April 2021 to the east breakwater in Great Sodus Harbor, located in Sodus Bay, Village of Sodus Point, Wayne County, NY.



Work is scheduled to be completed by May 15th, of the $3.86 million contract which covers repairs to 525 feet of the Charles Point steel sheet pile wall, which provides protection to the shoreline east of the east breakwater, critical to reduce the rate of erosion.



The Buffalo District received $4.5M in federal funding to construct the project in April 2020.



