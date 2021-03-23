NAVFAC Atlantic Announces its 2021 Employee of the Year

NORFOLK, Va. (NNS) -- Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Atlantic Commander, Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey recently named Ms. Anna Sarah Bellinger NAVFAC Atlantic’s 2021 Employee of the Year for achievements and contributions made to NAVFAC Atlantic’s mission during 2020.



Bellinger is a Contract Specialist assigned to NAVFAC Atlantic’s Environmental Contracts Branch, whose work includes acquisition planning, negotiation memoranda, business clearances, and contract documents. She is an acknowledged subject matter expert for her team, and highly proficient in the analysis of contractor proposals. Her knowledge and skill has saved countless taxpayer’s dollars through highly successful negotiations with contractors.



“Anna Sarah understands the urgent nature of requirements and strives to find creative solutions for client needs, working diligently to meet their expectations while maintaining the highest level of integrity and professionalism,” said Jennifer McDonald, Division Director, Acquisition Operations. “She takes ownership of her work and is willing to do what it takes to get her job done effectively, always with a bright smile on her face.”



Throughout the course of the 2020 she executed a total of 50 contract actions, which included two contracts, four task orders, and 44 modifications, for a total of over $53 million. Her hard-work and dedication culminated in the September 2020 award of a large military construction (MILCON) contract for construction of a communications center in Sigonella, Italy months earlier than the expected lock date of March 2021. Thanks to the substantial support and significant contributions Bellinger provided to Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT) the EURAFCENT MILCON program was able to flourish.



During that same year, Bellinger took the initiative to provide leadership and training to new employees and other team members when her supervisor required an unexpected extended absence from the workplace. She developed sample documents, templates, and checklists that the entire team could use in the performance of their work. Bellinger also provided and continues to provide valuable guidance and mentorship to NAVFAC Atlantic’s contracting interns, who make up a critical part of our professional workforce. Her guidance and mentorship has helped to accelerate their knowledge and experience, positioning them to be successful contract specialists.



Bellinger’s consistent leadership and initiative has resulted in continued quality of work output by her office, a crucial aspect to meeting mission support requirements. Her outstanding leadership qualities set her apart and have put her on track to become a future leader for the NAVFAC enterprise.

