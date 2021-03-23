SDDC announces 2020 Global Deployment and Distribution Excellence Awards winners

The commanding general of the Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command, Brig. Gen. Heidi J. Hoyle, announced the 2020 Global Deployment and Distribution Excellence Awards recipients, March 22.



The annual awards program comprises 35 award categories and is intended to recognize deserving individuals and teams within the command for their outstanding contributions to the success of SDDC’s global deployment and distribution mission during the calendar year. Some of the awards are named after former commanding generals, civilian leaders and senior enlisted leaders of SDDC.



“The winners in each of the categories represent the very best of our deployment, distribution, specialized services, transportation and mission support performers,” said Hoyle in a message to the force.



An awards committee comprised of two members from each brigade and headquarters directorate reviewed the nomination packets. Multiple board panels, made up of three committee members each, further evaluated and scored the nominations to identify and select winners in each award category.



“They are the best of our best and I am extremely proud of their accomplishments,” Hoyle added.



The 2020 SDDC Global Deployment and Distribution Excellence Awards winners are:



- LTG Hubert G. Smith Award for Superior Performance: 598th Transportation Brigade

- Mr. William R. Lucas Award For Individual Outstanding Contributions: Adam Gamez, 597th Transportation Brigade

- Mr. Johnnie Fisher Award for Operational Cost Effectiveness: Avram Fox, 598th Transportation Brigade

- GEN William G.T. Tuttle, Jr. Award for Contract Quality Assurance Excellence: Installation Supply and Services Division, 596th Transportation Brigade

- MG John J. Lane Award for Deployment and Distribution Excellence: Stow Planning Team, Headquarters Operations Directorate

- MG Kenneth L. Privratsky Award for Brigade of the Year: 595th Transportation Brigade

- MG Harold I. Small Award for Battalion of the Year: 837th Transportation Battalion, 599th Transportation Brigade

- LTG William E. Mortensen Award for HQ Activity of the Year: SMS Product Development Team, Headquarters Operations Directorate

- MG John H. Stanford Award for Small Unit Activity of the Year: Guam Detachment, 599th Transportation Brigade

- LTG John D. Bruen Award for Field Grade Officer of the Year: Chief Warrant Officer 4 Christopher M. Petrunyak, Headquarters Operations Directorate

- MG Henry R. Del Mar Award for Company Grade Officer of the Year: Capt. Willie L. Franklin, 597th Transportation Brigade

- CSM Tomas R. Hawkins Award for Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year (E8-E9): Sgt. Maj. Kenneth E. Hood, 598th Transportation Brigade

- CSM Arthur Johnson Award for Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year (E5-E7): Sgt. 1st Class Adam E. Davis, 595th Transportation Brigade

- CSM Joseph D. Shinners, Jr. Award for Enlisted Member of the Year ((E1-E4): Spc. Alex S. Lundquist, 597th Transportation Brigade

- Terminal Operations Soldier of the Year: Staff Sgt. Brandon K. Evans, 598th Transportation Brigade

- Terminal Operations Civilian of the Year: Larry L. Lawrence, 597th Transportation Brigade

- Transportation/Traffic Management Soldier of the Year: Sgt. 1st Class Timothy J. Nemes

- Transportation/Traffic Management Civilian of the Year: Mert Atacan, 598th Transportation Brigade

- Supply and Inventory Management Soldier of the Year: Sgt.1st Class Khamphoumy Sourivong, 599th Transportation Brigade

- Supply and Inventory Management Civilian of the Year: Don M. Munasinghe, 595th Transportation Brigade

- Information Management Soldier of the Year: Sgt. 1st Class Anthony Alvarado, 598th Transportation Brigade

- Information Management Civilian of the Year: Gary Patton, Headquarters Communications Directorate

- Individual Mobilization Augmentee (IMA) Soldier of the Year: Master Sgt. Eugene D. Shiner, 599th Transportation Brigade

- Individual Mobilization Augmentee (IMA) Commissioned Officer of the Year: Lt. Col. William H. Tsang, 599th Transportation Brigade

- Contract Quality Assurance Evaluator of the Year: Lorrie D. Smith, Headquarters Communications Directorate

- Personnel Support Team Member of the Year: Heather A. Bass, Headquarters Operations Directorate

- Special Staff-Small Office Team Member of the Year: Alison E. Martinez, 599th Transportation Brigade

- Protection Team Member of the Year: Staci A. Willis, 599th Transportation Brigade

- LTG Kathleen M. Gainey Award for Team Performance of the Year - Large (20 or more members): Defense Transportation Tracking System (DTTS), Headquarters Operations Directorate

- MG Charles W. Fletcher Jr. Award for Team Performance of the Year - Medium (10-19 members): COVID Task Force, Headquarters Communications Directorate

- BG Barbara Doornink Award for Team Performance of the Year - Small (2 -9 members): Information Management Team, 599th Transportation Brigade

- Administrative Support Team Member of the Year: Drusilla A. Jones, 597th Transportation Brigade

- Budget or Finance Team Member of the Year: Zenaida V. Arengo, 599th Transportation Brigade

- MG John R. Piatak Award for Plans Team Member of the Year: Ethan M. Dickman, 598th Transportation Brigade

