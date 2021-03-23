Brothers reunite at Goodfellow

Photo By Senior Airman Abbey Rieves | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Damian Krogman and Airman 1st Class Brandon Krogman,...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Abbey Rieves | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Damian Krogman and Airman 1st Class Brandon Krogman, 17th Security Forces Squadron installation entry controllers, are two brothers who work the same job, during the same shift and at the same gate, at the South Gate on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, March 16, 2021. The Krogman’s relationship extinguished any fear of turmoil or repercussion for holding one another accountable on and off the duty, as taught in Air Force values. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves) see less | View Image Page

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas—Tag! You’re it, says Brandon as he tags his younger brother Damian.



Brandon turns and runs away.



Damian chases after his big brother Brandon.



No. TAG! You’re it! Damian calls back.



From the arguably small town Mitchell, South Dakota, the Krogman brothers spent their childhood like brothers being, well, brothers.



It was a childhood filled with playing games, sibling rivalry and a family bond.



Transitioning into adulthood, Damian enlisted into the Air Force as a Defender. The Airman 1st Class was assigned to the 17th Security Forces Squadron at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas.



After spending some time in college, Damian’s older brother Brandon followed suit and enlisted into the Air Force as a Defender. In a completely random coincidence, Airman 1st Class Brandon Krogman was also assigned to the 17th SFS at Goodfellow.



“It’s pretty rare for two brothers to work the same job, during the same shift and at the same gate,” said Damian. “I think it’s pretty cool having my blood brother here.”



In a rare and unique situation, roles quickly reversed for the brothers.

“Growing up, it was me teaching Damian,” said Brandon, who is about two years older than Damian. “But here, Damian was first on board to join the Air Force, and now I’m following in his footsteps.”



Growing up with similar likes and dislikes, the task of working the same career field, at the same squadron, and at the same installation entry control affords certain advantages.



“When it comes to the job, Damian knows how I like to learn,” said Brandon. “He directs me in ways that are helpful to the job and assimilating into Air Force culture.”



“Brandon’s a smart and intelligent guy,” said Damian. “I knew he would do great at any base he was assigned to.”



Falling under an Air Education and Training Command base, the Krogman brothers focus on Air Force values such as professional development.



“As an Airman, you always want to progress and advance yourself,” said Brandon. “If you’re not working towards it, you won’t find success. Having my brother here, is a driving force for me.”



Finding one’s self-motivation to press forward, is a transferable skill that directly cultivates an environment of accountability and excellence.



“Having that family familiarity creates a more peaceful, confident, and encouraging atmosphere. There’s a small, yet healthy, bit of competition between the guys in their professional roles,” said Staff Sgt. Jacob Richard, 17th SFS patrolman, and supervisor to the brothers. “This creates that excellence that we desire for all Airmen. Their relationship extinguishes any fear of turmoil or repercussion for holding one another accountable.”



Examples like these brings the concept of #WeAreGoodfellow to life.

“These guys are truly great,” said Richard. “It’s an honor and privilege to work and serve alongside both of them.”



Go find your motivation to create excellence. Tag, you’re it.