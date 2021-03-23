Courtesy Photo | BOSTON -- Staff Sgt. David Bravo, a combat medic with the Massachusetts National...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | BOSTON -- Staff Sgt. David Bravo, a combat medic with the Massachusetts National Guard, poses with his mother at a family function. Bravo, who along with other Massachusetts National Guard members, has been activated by the state to distribute Pfizer COVID vaccines to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. He recently had the opportunity to vaccinate his mother at the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

Combat Medic’s Most Tense Moment – Vaccinating his Mom

Story by Sgt. 1st Class Laura Berry



He grew up in East Boston, so he feels like it is his way of giving back to the community he grew up in. Staff Sgt. David Bravo, a combat medic in the Massachusetts National Guard, was helping to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine at the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center when he realized one of his patients was his mother.

“My mother had never actually seen me do any medical stuff through the Army. She’s heard stories, when I got promoted or received an award here and there, but she’s never seen me treat people, or give vaccines, or anything,” he said.

“For her it was a huge shock when she actually saw me there, because she didn’t know that I was going to give her her shot. And when she showed up, I was like ‘Surprise, I’m going to give you your shot’,” Bravo said. “It was great. For her to get a little bit of protection, from her son, it meant a lot to her. She kept on calling me to tell me thank you, and I was like ‘Mom, that’s what we do.’”

He called her a couple of hours afterwards to check to make sure she was ok.

“She didn’t even have a sore arm, she was good,” said Bravo. “No side effects. She was good to go.”

“Honestly, I’ve been shot at, I’ve been blown up, all this stuff, and you get nervous,” he said. “But giving my mom a shot -- and I’ve given like 1,800 shots in my career -- this one got me the most nervous. I was shaking just because it was my mom.”

Bravo said the East Boston site has been very fast paced, giving at least a few hundred vaccinations a day. The number of requests for the vaccine has been in very high demand.

Since his mother has come in, he has seen other family members in high-risk categories come through the clinic, including his brother, his aunt and a couple of cousins.

“Obviously, they’re not expecting you, you’re not expecting them. So, it’s kind of a nice way to say, like, ‘Surprise! Hey! How are you?’” said Bravo. “A lot of the times they’ll see you out of uniform, and when they see you in uniform and what you do, they’re like ‘oh wow, this is crazy.’ They just assumed I was like a combat medic, and they think I’m always out on the line – well, we’re very versatile. We go down to hospitals, we work with nursing homes, we get attached to different groups -- and obviously now we’re helping out with the Covid mission.”

When the mission in East Boston came up, he said “I’m there!” because he wanted to give back to his own neighborhood.

“We often respond to other places, but the great thing about the Massachusetts Army National Guard is you get to actually treat people, and help people, in your own communities where you grow up,” he said. “You get to actually make a difference and see the difference and see how people are receptive and appreciative of your efforts in

the ongoing struggles against Covid. For me to be able to take care of my own mom and to see the benefits that come with it, I couldn’t ask for more.”