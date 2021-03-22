Information Systems Technician Helps Maintain Submarine Force Operational Readiness

An information systems technician is helping to maintain operational readiness of the Submarine Force while serving at Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic (SUBLANT), March 22.



Chief Information Systems Technician (Submarine) Jasmine Underwood began her Navy career in 2009 when she joined as an information systems technician for the surface fleet. After serving in the Navy, she quickly realized her desire to be part of the Submarine Force.



“The diversification of having the opportunity to deploy on a submarine after already deploying on a surface ship was extremely appealing to me,” said Underwood. “The Submarine Force would provide a perfect opportunity for at-sea leadership experience. I thought to myself, Naples, Italy will always be there, but the opportunity to join the Submarine Force may not, so I chose submarines.”



After successfully converting to the Submarine Force, Underwood is now part of SUBLANT’s command, control, communications and computers department as the command’s staff information systems leading chief petty officer.



“Currently, I’m responsible for the development, administration and execution of the plans and policies of the force information systems and for providing information systems and cyber security policy oversight to SUBLANT Afloat and Ashore installations and to the SUBLANT staff,” said Underwood. “Information systems are systems that use computer resources and include information systems, electronic mail, local area networks and other automation resources.”



Growing up, Underwood looked to individuals such as Oprah Winfrey as role models. Years later, she is looking forward to leaving her own mark on the Navy and those she has mentored.



“Oprah Winfrey has faced many difficult obstacles and challenges throughout her life,” said Underwood. “Despite the pain and suffering she endured, she overcame them by remaining resilient, and as a result she has opened thousands of doors for aspiring young women to walk through.”



Underwood hopes that other Sailors and civilians follow her footsteps and experience the opportunities the Submarine Force has to offer.



“To anyone out there seeking to accomplish their goals, don’t get discouraged when someone tells you that you cannot accomplish something,” said Underwood. “Chances are it’s because they failed at it or don’t have the courage to try. Many people have a fear of failure, but failure is not fatal. I lost count of the number of times I was told that I would fail. Instead, use those discouraging words as motivation and the failed attempts as stepping stones to your path to greatness.”



The mission of the Submarine Force is to execute the Department of the Navy’s mission in and from the undersea domain. In addition to lending added capacity to naval forces, the Submarine Force, in particular, is expected to leverage those special advantages that come with undersea concealment to permit operational, deterrent and combat effects that the Navy and the nation could not otherwise achieve.



The Submarine Force and supporting organizations constitute the primary undersea arm of the Navy. Submarines and their crews remain the tip of the undersea spear.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2021 Date Posted: 03.23.2021 08:41 Story ID: 392039 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Information Systems Technician Helps Maintain Submarine Force Operational Readiness, by PO2 Cameron Stoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.