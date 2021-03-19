NMCP Unveils New Traumatic Brain Injury Clinic

Photo By Seaman Ariana Torman | Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Ariana Torman | Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of their new Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) services department clinic, March 19. TBI services have existed at NMCP for several years, providing evidenced-based care. Having a specific clinic dedicated to TBI, and complications that arise from it, takes the care another step forward. Pictured left to right: Capt. Charles Eckhart, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command director; Capt. Melissa Austin, NMCP executive officer; and Cmdr. Edward Bangor, TBI Services department head. see less | View Image Page

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (March 19, 2021) – Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of their new Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) services department clinic, March 19.



The TBI clinic evaluates and treats mild traumatic brain injuries in active duty personnel who may suffer from symptoms such as headaches, irritability, poor sleep, dizziness, and other cognitive difficulties.



This generation of TBI services has been a joint operation with Naval Special Warfare Command, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command, and U.S. Public Health Service providers. The clinic offers a new level in tactical care with leading-edge technology such as a virtual reality environment for vestibular and cognitive rehabilitation, the latest treatment in headache management, and a team of highly effective, well-trained providers whose careers have been focused on traumatic brain injury.



In the past, TBI services were located in various clinics throughout the hospital. Now with the opening of the new TBI services department, patients may receive treatment in a centralized location.



“We’ve always had these TBI services available in piecemeal fashion, but today marks the beginning of them being located in one clinic,” said Capt. Melissa Austin, NMCP’s executive officer. “Our goal is to deliver the highest quality, patient-centered care that we can, and this is the embodiment of what we aspire to be as an organization.”



The Hampton Roads region has one of the largest concentrations of Special Operations Capable forces in the world, and traumatic brain injuries are still occurring among the operational forces.



“These nonvisible wounds dramatically affect our servicemembers,” said Cmdr. Edward Bangor, NMCP’s TBI services department head and medical director. “By making these services available here, we are able to keep these servicemembers local, limit the impact on readiness, and allow them to stay home with their families while they receive treatment.”



As the U.S. Navy’s oldest, continuously operating military hospital since 1830, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth proudly serves past and present military members and their families. The nationally acclaimed, state of the art medical center, along with the area’s 10 branch health and TRICARE Prime Clinics, provide care for the Hampton Roads area. The medical center also supports premier research and teaching programs designed to prepare new doctors, nurses, and hospital corpsman for future roles in healing and wellness.