Keesler to host women’s summit

The Mississippi Veterans Affairs’ Military Women’s Summit will be held March 25 and 26 at the Bay Breeze Event Center.

Topics discussed at the summit will include owning leadership, authenticity, having it all, maintaining work-life balance, separations and the future outside of the military. Although this is a Military Women’s Summit culminating the Women’s Heritage Month celebration, the content and presentations will be valuable for all active duty, guard, reserve and civilians, regardless of gender, rank, or time in service.

“We've selected some of the absolute best mentors in the Air Force to share some of their wisdom with us to make us all stronger, more resilient, and capable of facing the challenges we may face in our day-to-day lives,” said 2nd Lt. Tenisha Austin, 81st Contracting Squadron infrastructure flight commander. “Both days offer interactive panels that will provide our attendees an opportunity to ask these leaders questions about their experiences directly.”

Both days of the summit will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Day one will cater to active duty members and feature Lt. Gen. Timothy Haugh, 16th Air Force commander, Brig. Gen. Laura Lenderman, Air Education and Training Command director of plans, programs and requirements, Kimberly Toney, Air Force Personnel Center Senior Executive Service executive director, Col. Heather Blackwell, 81st Training Wing commander, and Senior Master Sgt. Jessica Player, Mathies NCO Academy director of education, as speakers.

Day two will cater to veterans, retirees, active duty, reserve and national guard members and feature U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith, Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch, Chief Master Sgt. Lynn Cole, Mississippi Air National Guard state command chief, Col. Beckly Jenner, retired Mississippi Army National Guard and Blackwell as speakers.

Only the first 100 registrants will have a confirmed seat. Participants must register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/92399223565. There is a waitlist once the designated capacity is reached. If the capacity authorization is increased, waitlisted registrants will be notified accordingly.

“I’m hoping the messages given by our wonderful list of guest speakers will provide each of our attendees with a little more empowerment, wisdom, and courage to achieve their fullest potential,” said Austin. “For a lot of us, the military is not our “forever” but the tools and skills we learn while in it will last a lifetime.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2021 Date Posted: 03.22.2021 16:48 Story ID: 392005 Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Keesler to host women’s summit, by SrA Kimberly Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.