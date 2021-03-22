Guardsman take top honors in 2021 All Army Marksmanship Championships

Courtesy Photo | Sgt. Marshall Hodge, with the Alabama National Guard, received a photo plaque and a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Sgt. Marshall Hodge, with the Alabama National Guard, received a photo plaque and a rifle for 1st place in the Novice Class All Army Overall Champions at the 2021 U.S. Army “All Army” Small Arms Championships at Fort Benning, Georgia, March 14-20, 2021. Hodge also placed 3rd in the Multi-gun Individual Champions category. National Guard teams and individuals brought home 23 of the possible 31 top awards including taking 1st place in nine of the 11 categories. (U.S. Army photo by Michelle Lunato) see less | View Image Page

FORT BENNING, Georgia - Army and Air National Guardsmen from across the country traveled to Fort Benning, Georgia, to participate in the 2021 U.S. Army "All Army" Small Arms Championships March 14-20, 2021.



The week-long competition brought together teams from the U.S. Army, the National Guard, the U.S. Army Reserves, and the Reserve Officer Training Corps to demonstrate their technical and tactical proficiency through a series of individual and team events.



Air National Guardsmen are also allowed to participate due to the National Guard's joint nature in their states.



Out of the 43 teams competing in the All Army event, 14 were National Guard teams who represented the Alabama National Guard, Arkansas National Guard, Colorado National Guard, Kentucky National Guard, South Carolina National Guard, Vermont National Guard, and Wisconsin National Guard.



National Guard teams and individuals brought home 23 of the possible 31 top awards, including taking 1st place in nine of the 11 categories.



Lt. Col. David Stapp, Deputy Commander for the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center, credits the wins with the Guardsmen's well-rounded nature.



"They'll bring other aspects of their lives into a discipline like this," Stapp said. "They may be proficient at some other civilian job skill that will translate over. Plus, the dedication it requires to be a citizen-soldier translates into better marksmanship fundamentals."



The competition is also viewed as a training opportunity for the Guardsmen whose duties do not include a lot of time at the range, building proficiency and taking those skills back to their units.



Air Force Staff Sgt. Micheal Wilkinson, a medic with the 188th Wing in the Arkansas National Guard, said that he spent a lot of time dry-firing his weapon in his backyard to practice the fundamentals before heading to the championships. He plans to take what he's learned and share it with the Airmen in his unit.



"Anyone can shoot if you do the proper training," Wilkinson said. "The majority of my job in the medical field is administrative, so I do a lot of paperwork. When I get home, I hope to get more people in my unit excited and grow our team."



That spreading of information is one reason the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center sponsors Guard teams at national competitions like this one.



"Increases in marksmanship proficiencies directly relate to an increase in lethality," Stapp said. "The skills that they learn here become second nature. They bring that back to their units, and it improves that unit's overall readiness, that wealth of information gets distributed and that directly translates into combat survivability."



Another reason Guardsmen look forward to this and other marksmanship competitions is the opportunity to see how they stack up amongst their peers.



U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Sean Hart said that being able to compete with the best is part of the draw to significant national events.



"If you're a good shooter and you're hanging out in a small pond of fish, you don't ever get to see what better shooters look like," Hart said. "Coming out here, you're in a big pond with big fish. It shows you what you need to work on to be a better shooter."



Competitors had the opportunity to show their skills during 11 matches comprised of pistol, rifle, and multi-gun events over the seven-day competition.



~~Results~~

Overall All Army Team Champions:

1. Colorado National Guard-4,860-78X

Staff Sgt. Micah Fulmer, Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Catlin, Sgt. Austin Norcross, Sgt. Shane Davis, and coach, Sgt. 1st Class Devin Sager

2. Arkansas Alpha - 4,854-114X

Staff Sgt. John Staats, Capt. Garrett Miller, Master Sgt. Matthew Smith, Tech. Sgt. Scotty Daniel, and coach, Tech. Sgt. Ryan Weng

3. USARAK / I Corps, U.S. Army Reserves - 4,639-72X

Sgt. Brandyn Banville, Staff Sgt. Logan Frost, Staff Sgt. Joseph Donoghue, Sgt. Ethan Hopkins



Overall All Army Individual Champions:

1. Capt. Garrett Miller, Arkansas National Guard - 2,078-72X

2. Sgt. Maxim Nickerson, Vermont National Guard - 2,029-39X

3. Staff Sgt. Sean Morris, U.S. Army Reserves - 2,026-38X



Open Class All Army Overall Champions:

1. Sgt. Shane Davis, Colorado National Guard - 2,015-52X

2. Staff Sgt. John Jordan, South Carolina National Guard - 1,971-36X

3. Sgt. 1st Class Jordan Pratt, U.S. Army - 1,918-312X



Novice Class All Army Overall Champions:

1. Sgt. Marshall Hodge, Alabama National Guard - 1,927-46X

2. Maj. Grant Urick, U.S. Army - 1,910-38X

3. Staff Sgt. John Staats, Arkansas National Guard - 1,894-36X



Col. Ralph Puckett Award for Top Novice Excellence in Competition Aggregate winner:

Maj. Grant Urick, U.S. Army - 1,000-19X



Rifle Team Champions:

1. Arkansas Bravo - 2,145-16X

Tech. Sgt. Ryan Weng, Staff Sgt. Patrick Abeyta, Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Capps, Maj. Seth Connell, and coach Tech. Sgt. Scotty Daniel

2. Arkansas Alpha - 2,118-27X

Staff Sgt. John Staats, Capt. Garrett Miller, Master Sgt. Matthew Smith, Tech. Sgt. Scotty Daniel, and coach, Tech. Sgt. Ryan Weng

3. Colorado National Guard - 2,046-20X

Staff Sgt. Micah Fulmer, Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Catlin, Sgt. Austin Norcross, Sgt. Shane Davis, and coach, Sgt. 1st Class Devin Sager



Rifle Individual Champions:

1. Capt. Garrett Miller, Arkansas National Guard - 988-24X

2. Staff Sgt. Brandon Swanson, Wisconsin National Guard - 975-23X

3. Sgt. Maxim Nickerson, Vermont National Guard - 938-9X



Pistol Team Champions:

1. Arkansas Alpha - 1,514-87X

Staff Sgt. John Staats, Capt. Garrett Miller, Master Sgt. Matthew Smith, Tech. Sgt. Scotty Daniel, and coach, Tech. Sgt. Ryan Weng

2. Colorado National Guard - 1,484-58X

Staff Sgt. Micah Fulmer, Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Catlin, Sgt. Austin Norcross, Sgt. Shane Davis, and coach, Sgt. 1st Class Devin Sager

3. Kentucky Alpha - 1,459-61X

Master Sgt. Edwin Garcia, Sgt. 1st Class Edward Cole, Master Sgt. Michael Dement, 1st Lt. Timothy Wang



Pistol Individual Champions:

1. Capt. Garrett Miller, Arkansas National Guard - 796-47X

2. Sgt. Shane Davis, Colorado National Guard - 794-34X

3. Staff Sgt. Sean Morris, U.S. Army Reserves - 787-29X



Multi-gun Team Champions:

1. Colorado National Guard - 1,330

Staff Sgt. Micah Fulmer, Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Catlin, Sgt. Austin Norcross, Sgt. Shane Davis, and Coach, Sgt. 1st Class Devin Sager

2. Arkansas Alpha - 1,222

Staff Sgt. John Staats, Capt. Garrett Miller, Master Sgt. Matthew Smith, Tech. Sgt. Scotty Daniel, and coach, Tech. Sgt. Ryan Weng

3. USARAK / I Corps - 1,189

Sgt. Brandyn Banville, Staff Sgt. Logan Frost, Staff Sgt. Joseph Donoghue, Sgt. Ethan Hopkins



Multi-gun individual Champions:

1. Sgt. Brandyn Banville, U.S. Army - 354

2. Sgt. Maxim Nickerson, Vermont National Guard - 351

3. Sgt. Marshall Hodge, Alabama National Guard - 349



**Note: The National Guard did not participate in the drill sergeant or cadet classifications.



About Us: Established in 1968, the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center (NGMTC) is the National Guard Home of Marksmanship. NGMTC is the National Guard Bureau’s center for managing marksmanship training courses and competitive marksmanship programs with the intent to advance small arms lethality, demonstrate National Guard marksmanship capability, and enhance marksmanship effectiveness in combat. NGMTC serves all 54 states and territories and is located on Robinson Maneuver Training Center in North Little Rock, Arkansas. NGMTC is headquarters for the “All Guard” competitive shooting teams: service rifle, service pistol, multi-gun, and international combat teams. The NGMTC is also home of the annual Winston P. Wilson National Championships, where guardsmen may earn the NGB Chief’s 50 Marksmanship Badge. For more information call 501-212-4531/4549, visit our website https://ngmtc.wordpress.com or find us on www.facebook.com/NGMTC.