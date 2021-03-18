Area Support Group Poland Commander Hosts the Provincial Governor of Wielkopolska, Poland

The Poznan, Poland Forward Operating Site (FOS) continues to undergo major facility renovations in support of Atlantic Resolve (AR). The welcomed renovations will enhance the quality of life for all civilian and military personnel, including the rotational regionally allocated forces (RAF) who often perform lengthy tours in support of the European Deterrent Initiative (EDI). Braving the elements and brisk temperatures U.S. Army Lt. Col Rhonda J. House, the commander of Area Support Group Poland (ASG-P) hosted Mr. Michal Zielenski, the Provincial Governor of Wielkopolska, and provided a walking tour of ongoing and completed facility improvement projects. Mr. Zielenski, has a vested interest in the quality of life on the base as the Poznan FOS is also home to the Host Nation’s 14th Garrison Support Unit (GSU). The walking tour included the newly constructed multi-function outdoor sports complex, the updated dinning facility renovation, as well as the military welfare and recreation (MWR) expansion and renovation.

