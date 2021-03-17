4th LRS donates pillowcases to A&FRC

SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, N.C. -- Airmen assigned to the 4th Logistics Readiness Squadron donated 317 pillowcases to the 4th Force Support Squadron Airman and Family Readiness Center’s Pillow Pals program, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C. on March 17, 2021.



The Pillow Pals program provides deployed service member’s families with pillowcases featuring an image of their deployed family member.



“It’s for the children or even the spouses of deployed members,” said Master Sgt. Adrianne Hall, 4th FSS noncommissioned officer of readiness. “Usually, when the spouse leaves, it’s kind of hard on the kids.”



Hall explained that the service member can provide a photo of themself to the A&FRC to be screened onto a pillowcase and it can also include a message. Then, the service member can give it to their family members as an extra comfort while the member is deployed.



A fundraiser organized by 2nd Lt. Ciara Covington, 4th LRS installation deployment officer, raised enough funds to purchase the 317 pillowcases donated to the program.



“The A&FRC does a lot for the base,” said Covington. “I feel like a lot of it goes unnoticed.”



The donations didn’t go unnoticed by the staff at the A&FRC as they have had a shortage since last year and these pillowcases will help alleviate the issue, added Covington.



“We are excited and extremely grateful to have this type of donation to ensure we won’t have a shortage for a long time, so we can continue to support the family members of those deployers,” said Master Sgt. Jonathan Keene, 4th FSS NCO in charge of readiness.



The donated pillowcases will help give the families of deployed members a way to keep their family close, even though they are far from home, stated Keene.



“When I was deployed, it helped comfort my children when I wasn’t there to lay with them at night,” said Master Sgt. Michelle Ackerman, 4th LRS plans and integration superintendent. “They could hold mommy even though I wasn't able to be there.”



To donate pillowcases, contact the A&FRC at 919-722-1123.

